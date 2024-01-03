How much do Coach Valentine’s Day 2024 bags cost in Mexico?

coach Has become one of the favorite brands for finding the perfect gift Valentine’s Day. This year, the brand brings us an adorable collection of bags and sneakers that you will fall in love with. But how much do these pieces cost?

Coach Valentine’s Day Bag 2024

This heart-shaped bag is a Coach classic that’s revamped every year for Valentine’s Day.

In 2024, the Corazon 14 Crossbody Bag is priced at $6,990.00 MXN. It’s made from quilted nappa leather and is the perfect size to carry your essentials.

This accessory stands out for its fun and romantic design. This is a smaller version of the crossbody bag, preserving the original details that make it unique. Made of quilted nappa leather, this bag is ideal for carrying your essentials: cash, cards, lipstick and keys.

The wide composition includes 65% bovine leather and 35% cowhide leather, with a vibrant red color that makes it perfect for the occasion.

Additionally, Coach offers payment facilities, allowing you to cover the cost for up to 12 fortnights through KUESKI, and ensuring free exchanges and returns. With delivery times of 3 to 5 business days, planning your Valentine’s gift becomes comfortable and accessible.

Women’s Lowline Hearts Red Leather Tennis Shoes

For a more casual look, the Women’s Red Leather Hearts Lowline Tennis Shoes are the ideal choice. These sneakers are made from soft leather and feature a fun heart print. Its price is $4,290.00 MXN.

Who owns the coach?

Coach is an accessible luxury brand, offering high-quality products and stylish designs at competitive prices.

The Coach brand is originally from New York, United States. It was founded in 1941 by six artisans dedicated to the production of leather goods, mainly bags and wallets. The company began to grow rapidly and in 1961 it was acquired by Lillian and Miles Kahn, who turned it into a globally recognized luxury brand.

Currently, Coach has more than 250 stores worldwide and sells its products in more than 100 countries. The brand is known for its high-quality leather bags, wallets, shoes, clothing and accessories.

The Coach brand is owned by Tapestry, Inc. is an American fashion and accessories company. Tapestry was founded in 2013 as Coach Inc., and changed its name to Tapestry in 2017 to reflect its portfolio of affordable luxury brands.

In addition to Coach, Tapestry also owns the Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Versace brands. The company is headquartered in New York and employs more than 15,000 people worldwide.

Read this also. Liverpool sells Coach jewelery with over 70% off

⇒ Subscribe to our content on Google News