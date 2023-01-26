How much does it cost to buy all the League of Legends champions? Here’s why Riot is dropping prices – League of Legends

There has been a startling announcement of Riot Games regarding the champions League of Legends . For future updates, he is working on a general price reduction of all characters available in the game. It will not be a uniform drop, but it will affect each of the heroes in a more or less noticeable way. Nevertheless, It is the first time that the company proposes a joint price decrease for a large number of characters. It is true that over time it has become easier to get experience, which grants currency with which to buy them, but I have never proposed such a direct and effective measure for players.

The price of all League of Legends champions

It is true that adjustment comes a little late for veterans. League of Legends is a title that many play for very long periods of time and a considerable part of the community has managed to unlock the bulk of the squad. However, and although we may not take it so much into account, it is a fantastic measure for new players. The company has expanded its audience over the last few years with the launch of Wild Rift , Arcane or other titles focused on single player adventures under the initiative of riot forge . In this sense, there will be a lot of newcomers to the video game that will have a much easier path and that will in tune with the latest proposals of the company at the level of gameplay.

The announcement was made in a Reddit thread in which the community discussed Yuumi and his role as champion for beginners. “I don’t see a problem with Yuumi being for newbies, but if that’s the intention it should be priced at 450 Blue Essence, not 6,300. It’s too much for a player who doesn’t have characters,” one player commented. The opportunity was perfect and one of the developers did not hesitate to answer. “This is something I very much agree with, I think our prices are out of date. August (another company employee) and I (Riot TheTruexy) we are working on updating the Blue Essence price of a lot of champions to bring them up to modern standards.

It must be taken into account that League of Legends already has 162 champions, and the prices are not friendly at all.

Champions (no.) price (ea) Price (RP) 14 450 260 22 1,350 585 29 3,150 790 65 4,800 880 32 6,300 975 162 3,956 (mean) 795 (mean)

There are two ways to get champions. The least common is using Riot Points, which are the premium currency of the game that we buy in the store. If for some reason we wanted to buy all the characters in the game with this method we would have to spend 128,820 RPswhich would cost a total of 1045 euro using the cheapest payment method and taking into account a batch of weekly sales. The amount is ridiculous, although in the end almost no one uses this method. The most common is that of the Blue Essences, which are achieved by playing and leveling up. We can also subscribe to Game Pass to unlock everything. However, and being a great added value for the service, the price is not justified unless we are also interested in other games offered in the service.

The problem is that, with the free method, you have to play a lot and level up to cascoporro to get the characters we want. The bulk of the roster is between 4,800 and 6,300 units of free currency. The time it will take to get hold of them depends on our dedication, but not only on the number of games. Riot Games’ systems naturally punish those who play a bit every day, and as a result, binging on the weekends won’t help us unlock characters as much.



Riot’s systems to make it easier to unlock champions are not very helpful

It is true that with each level up we can get a champion fragment, which is a random capsule that offers us a discount to buy the character obtained. This process, however, is slow and counterproductive. Instead of allowing us to easily get the characters we want, the system makes us dependent on chance. Result much cheaper than 640,950 Blue Essences mentioned to get all League of Legends champions if we use it. However, it forces us to prioritize the number of heroes over being able to obtain our favorites.