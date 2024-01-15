How much does it cost to study Medicine at UNAM?

It is one of the most prestigious universities in all of Latin America. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) stands as one of the most prestigious educational institutions in Mexico and Latin America, and it school of medicine It attracts many ambitious students every year. However, accessing this quality education does not come cheap. In this article, we will explore in detail the costs associated with studying medicine at UNAM, from registration fees to professor fees, to provide a clear understanding to interested students.

Medical careers in Mexico offer a wide range of work, with specialties such as cardiology, pediatrics, oncology and anesthesiology in significant demand.

This university is one of the best options to study this career in our country, because thanks to its updated curriculum, according to the needs of the population and its strategic location, it has access to important hospitals for clinical practices. Provides convenience.

Due to its good academic standards it is one of the most sought after universities in the country. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is known for providing accessible education compared to other institutions, although it is important to take into account the additional expenses for materials and practices. Here we explain in detail the fees that all students should consider, no matter what career they choose:

Entry Form : The entry form costs $400.00 pesos.

Study Guide for Admission to Bachelor Degree : Admission to the degree requires the acquisition of a study guide with a cost of $50.00 pesos.

annual quota: The annual fee is minimal, only $0.25 pesos, a symbolic amount. Students have the option to voluntarily contribute additional amounts to support various university activities.

Once enrolled for a degree at UNAM, students will have to face other costs related to materials specific to their field of study, such as books, special materials, laboratory equipment, measuring instruments, drawing materials, among others, which That will vary. Chose career.

The total cost of a medical degree is estimated to be approximately 120,000 Mexican pesos., This calculation considers university services, expertise of teachers and other essential elements.

The competitive process and acceptance statistics show that only those who prepare best in the entrance exams can aspire to be part of UNAM (UNAM Faculty of Medicine).

The admission process into UNAM begins with applicants’ registration and payment for the selection examination, followed by application of the examination and publication of results. After this, students must take an English test, register on campus, and complete other administrative procedures.

Admission for regulated passed students

Students with Regulated Pass must take the English diagnostic test, register in the relevant portal, undergo academic diagnostic and submit the required documents for admission.

Studying medicine at UNAM is a process that demands financial investment and dedication, but offers high-quality education and significant job opportunities in the health sector.