How much does the new Pokémon Go Plus + cost and where to buy it? • ENTER.CO

During the Pokemon Presents on February 27, Nintendo presented Pokémon Sleep and, more importantly, a new accessory for Pokémon Go lovers: the Pokémon Go Plus +.

And of course the fans of the game were excited! After all, the Pokémon Go Plus is an almost mandatory accessory for every Smartphone trainer who wants to capture them all, but prefers not to walk around with his cell phone outdoors 24 hours a day. Ideal for cities like Bogotá where Pokémon Go is also a high-risk sport. The question then is how is it possible to achieve it and how much does it cost?

We have bad news. The first is that, at least for now, Pokémon Go Plus+ pre-sale is only limited to certain countries like the United States and other territories. The accessory goes on sale on July 14, so it is possible that other sales will open later for our country or region… but for now you will have to buy it outside if you want to be one of the first to try it.

The second bad news is that one of the places where you could buy the Pokémon Go Plus + was the official Nintendo store… but it sold out there on the first day. There’s another pre-sale open right now for Best Buy…and if we’re being honest, we don’t expect it to be for long.

How much does the Pokémon Go Plus + cost then? In both the Nintendo store and Best Buy the new accessory is priced at $55. This would be close to $267,000 pesos in Colombia, approximately.

Considering that through stores like Mercado Libre you can get copies of Pokémon Go Plus for half the price (and we mean in many cases unofficial versions that are only compatible with the game) it may not be an investment that is necessary.

What advantages does Pokémon Plus + have compared to the traditional Pokémon Plus?

– Allows you to monitor your sleep with the Pokémon Sleep application (when available).

– It has a function that allows Pikachu to sing you lullabies.

– It also has an alarm function (with different Pikachu ringtones).

– Allows you to select what type of pokeballs the accessory will use to capture pokemons (the traditional version only uses normal pokeballs).

Images: Best Buy