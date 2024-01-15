How much millionaire Jeff Bezos would save in taxes by moving to Florida

Jeff Bezos moved to Miami, Florida to save taxes from the sale of his Amazon shares (EFE/Michael Reynolds)



jeff bezosThe billionaire founder of Amazon is implementing a financial strategy that will allow him to save more 610 million dollars In Miami, Florida, taxes due to move to a state without income or capital gains taxes, according to information disclosed by cnbc,

This huge savings is the result of selling Amazon shares $2 billion from Bezos. According to reports, the tycoon, who is in competition with Bill Gates and Elon Musk for the title of the richest person in the United States, made the strategic move after leaving behind Seattle, his home of 30 years.

It appears that the motivation behind Bezos’ change of residence is heavily influenced by the favorable tax regime in Florida. In 2022, Washington implemented a new 7% capital gains tax for stock or bond sales over $250,000, which would have represented a new tax liability for Bezos on his stock transactions.

Tax savings for Bezos in Florida are estimated at more than $610 million (Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

The news of the sale of Bezos’s shares was announced after the businessman informed the United States Securities and Exchange Commission of his plans to dispose of 50 million shares before January 31, 2025, which would be worth $8.7 billion at the current price. .

In the first $2 billion transaction just last week, Bezos This saved $140 million in taxes that Washington State would have had to pay. In total sales over the next two years, the tax savings figure would amount to about $610 million or more, if the value of Amazon shares continues to rise, as the newspaper confirmed. Guardian.

Additionally, since moving to Florida, Bezos has purchased two mansions in Indian Creek for a combined value of $147 million and was also known to be looking at three additional properties on the island, known as The Island. “Billionaire Bunker”Where celebrities like quarterback Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and investor Carl Icahn also live. It is estimated that Bezos may demolish existing houses and build new housing, the total cost of which will be more than $200 million.

With the first sale of shares, Bezos saved $140 million in taxes he would have paid in Washington state (Santiago/Reuters)

It appears that Bezos’ change of residence is motivated not only by tax issues, but also by personal and business desires. “I have lived in Seattle longer than I have anywhere else and I have so many wonderful memories here. As exciting as this move is, it is an emotional decision for me. “Seattle, you will always be a part of my heart,” he wrote in an Instagram post cited by the newspaper. Guardian.

The businessman also explained that the move to Miami, the city where he grew up, included family reasons, as he wanted to be closer to his parents, who recently returned to the area. Additionally, Jeff Bezos noted the attractiveness of Florida for his space exploration company, blue origin, Which is expanding its operations to Cape Canaveral. According to one publication, Bezos said, “We love Miami.” Fox News.