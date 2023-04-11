How much money do I have to spend to buy the new Attack on Titan?

There was a time when I went into Fortnite almost every day with the goal of leveling up the game’s Battle Pass; something I stopped doing during Chapter 3, but have also picked up again during this Chapter 4. The reason? The Epic of this season of the game reminds me of that of Chapter 1: it does not stop taking risks by launching new mechanics in the playable and, in addition, it is bringing dream crossovers such as, for example, the new one from Attack on Titan; the latter being the one I am going to focus on here.

The thing is that all the new crossover skins between this manga/anime and Fortnite are already available in the Fortnite store but… How much would you have to spend if you wanted to buy everything? That is precisely the question that I am here to answer. Of course, not before leaving you with a trick to get V-bucks cheaper that you can consult in the following article:

eren yaeger

Eren Yaeger is the secret skin of the Battle Pass, so you will have to buy it to get it ✅

✅ This costs a total of 950 paVos 👈

👈 This last amount corresponds to 10 euros 🤑

Mikasa and Levi’s Lot

This lot includes Levi’s skin, Mikasa’s skin the Ore Lamp Back Bling, the Transformation Serum Back Bling, and the Explorers of the Citadel Loading Screen 1️⃣

This pack costs a total of 2,200 paVos 👈

👈 On the other hand, there is the special operations equipment lot which includes the Regiment Cape, Lightning Spear Wings Back Bling and Hang Glider, Blade Pickaxe, Titan Lunge Dash Emote, Titan Lunge Dash Emote, Titan Freestyle Dash Emote 2️⃣

This batch costs a total of 1,600 paVos 👈

total amount of money

Doing a review of everything we have discussed, the thing stays like this: Eren’s skin: 950 paVos Lot of Mikasa and Levi: 2,200 paVos Special operations equipment lot: 1,600 paVos Total: 4,750 paVos 👈

Bearing this in mind, his is that buy a batch of 5,000 paVos in the Fortnite store ✅

✅ This costs a total of €31.99, which is the amount of money it will cost you to buy everything the crossover offers. 🤑

What do you think of this crossover between Fortnite and Attack on Titan? Are you going to get a pack? I read you in the comments.