How much money does a Justin Bieber concert currently earn?

Justin Bieber recently performed the Justice Tour, with several dates canceled due to health issues.

The most recent tour Justin bieber, justice, has been marked by good and bad news. The high audience numbers and positive repercussions among fans contrast with the news of concert cancellations due to health issues.

In June last year, the artist stopped performing in Tacoma, in the United States, due to cases of Covid-19 in his team. Between June and July, a series of dates in North America did not take place because the artist suffered from complications arising from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes facial paralysis.

In September, the singer even performed at Rock in Rio, but canceled commitments in São Paulo and in countries in South and North America, Africa, Asia and Europe due to unspecified health problems. That is: the whole tour fell after the date at the Rio festival.

Twitter’s profile Touring Datawhich publishes information about public and income from various tours around the world, analyzed that Bieber had raised US$ 89.1 million (about R$ 425.4 million in current quotation) in 42 presentations of the tour justice. In all, 636,861 tickets were sold at an average price of US$ 139.92 (R$ 710.44).

With these numbers, it is possible to observe that the average income per show was US$ 2.12 million (about R$ 10.7 million). The average audience was 15,163 fans per performance.

Justin Bieber Numbers by Show:

Check below some information about public and income of concerts of Justin bieber in North America (all engagements sold 100%):

– FTX Arena, Miami: 13,486 fans in attendance – income of US$2,344,400.00

– Ball Arena, Denver: 13,468 fans in attendance – income of $2,240,382.00

– Scotiabank Arena, Toronto: 13,896 fans in attendance – income of $2,219,182.00

– Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro: 13,113 fans in attendance – $2,168,143 income

– Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis: 13,584 fans in attendance – income of $2,151,127.00

– Bridgestone Arena, Nashville: 13,183 fans in attendance – income of $2,051,791.00

– Toyota Center, Houston: 12,459 fans in attendance – income of $2,031,845.00

– T-Mobile Center, Kansas City: 11,064 fans in attendance – $1,972,180 income

– PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh: 13,362 fans in attendance – income of $1,956,541.00

– Moda Center, Portland: 12,923 fans in attendance – income of $1,948,039.00

– VyStar Arena, Jacksonville: 11,528 fans in attendance – income of $1,855,867.00

– Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City: 12,348 fans in attendance – income of $1,835,369.00

– Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati: 11,634 fans in attendance – income of $1,832,071.00

– Amway Center, Orlando: 12,462 fans in attendance – income of US$ 1,804,183.00

– Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines: 11,792 fans in attendance – income of $1,795,624.00

– BOK Center, Tulsa: 11,614 fans in attendance – $1,748,019 income