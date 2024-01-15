How old was Britney Spears then (and now)?

It’s been a long time, and Crossroad Didn’t have to keep us waiting, but it’s on Netflix now. (Britney fans will get that reference.) After being nearly impossible to track down for years, Britney Spears’ only starring role in a major movie has returned to pop culture in a big way, thanks to a coveted streaming deal for 22 years. Has attained. Following its initial release in 2002.
In the film, which was written gray’s anatomy And bridgerton Masterminded by Shonda Rhimes, Spears plays Lucy, a valedictorian who feels lost after graduating high school. Pulled in one direction by her helicopter father, Lucy decides to pursue her desire to meet the mother who abandoned her and goes on a life-changing road trip with two estranged friends and a stranger .
Road trip rom-com, with Spears in lead role star trek star anson mount Avatar star Zoe Saldana, and 15-20 The main cast stars Taryn Manning. In addition to those main four actors, the supporting cast includes Justin Long, Kim Cattrall, and Dan Aykroyd. But how old were the main cast then and where are they now?
Britney Spears Grammy-winning pop icon born December 2, 1981 42 years old By February 2024. when he played the leading role Crossroad In February 2002, she was 20 years oldJust a few years older than her character Lucy.
Spears wrote in her memoir the woman inside me She was also up for the role of Rachel McAdams Notebook, But ultimately he refused to pursue his acting career due to the stress of acting for someone else. Although she never starred in any other films in the same capacity, she later began guest starring on television series Will & Grace, How I Met Your Mother, Glee, And jane the virgin,
Following the film’s release in 2002, Spears released the following albums: in the zone (2003), Darkness (2007), Circus (2008), femme fatale (2011), brittany jean (2013), and grandeur (2016). Hit albums produced their first three records …baby One More Time (1999), Oops I Did It Again (2000), and brittany (2001).
She is one of the best-selling female artists of all time, has had five No. 1 singles, and revived the Las Vegas performance scene with her residencies in the 2010s. My Part, Spears has recently released the singles “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John and “Mind Your Business” with will.i.am, although she has expressed her intention to retire from releasing music.
She has two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Shawn Preston (born 2005) and Jayden James (born 2006). In 2022, Spears married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, whom she had been dating since 2016, although they announced their separation in 2023.
anson mount Was born on February. 25, 1973, i.e. Ben actor will change 51 years old In February 2024. When the film was released in February 2002, Mt. 29 years old, He is almost nine years older than his on-screen girlfriend Britney Spears.
Following his role in the coming-of-age road trip rom-com, Mount took on roles in the films Seaside Town, Battle of Shaker Heights, In Her Shoes, Straw Dogs, Safe, Unstoppable, even more. Most recently, Mount played Black Bolt Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,
On the small screen, Anson has appeared in episodes of Mount Sex and the City, Smallville, Ally McBeal, Third Watch, Lost, even more. He had a lead role in The WB’s short-lived drama series Mountain and later acted hell on Wheels And in humans, He was a series regular Star Trek: Discovery and reprized his role as Captain Christopher Pike Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,
Mount also played roles in the theater, worked as an adjunct professor at Columbia University, and published written works. In 2018, he married Dara Trang and in December 2021, they welcomed a daughter.
zoe saldana kit actress born 19 june 1975 45 years old By February 2024. When she starred as one of Spears’s on-screen besties in February 2002, Saldana was 26 years oldA few years older than the pop star.
Since starring in the 2002 film, Saldana’s work in films has earned her the distinction of becoming the second highest-grossing film actress and has grossed over $14 billion worldwide with titles she has starred in. Has secured fourth position. Talented stars have been seen in star trek movies, Avatar movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Movies, and more blockbusters.
He also acted in The Losers, Takers, Columbiana, The Book of Life, The Adam Project, even more. On the small screen, Saldana leads Netflix limited series from the beginning and most recently starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman Special Ops: Lioness.
In 2023, Saldana married Marco Perego and the couple took each other’s surname with a hyphenate. The couple have three sons, twins born in 2014 and a second son born in 2017.
taryn manning Mimi actress born 6 november 1978 45 years old By February 2024 and Crossroad The artist closest to Britney Spears in age. When the film was released in February 2002, Manning was 23 years old,
In 2002, Manning also starred with Eminem in his film 8 Mile, She has also appeared in films like Crazy/Beautiful, Cold Mountain, Ebb and Flow, Much Like Love, The Low Down, Karen, Miranda’s Hunt, even more. On television, Manning has appeared on shows such as Drive, Sons of Anarchy, Hawaii Five-0, Burn Notice, Law & Order: SVU, And others.
He had a lead role as Pennsatucky in the popular Netflix comedy-drama series 15-20, For which he won three Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance. Manning has also pursued a music career with his band Boomkat, as well as other solo releases. Two of his songs, “Send Me Your Love” and “Glitchhalf”, have reached number 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.
