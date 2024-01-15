How physical exercise can help improve memory. health and wellness

It’s already been shown that physical activity helps prevent cognitive decline, but now a study from Argentina is going one step further by trying to prove that it can also generate new neurons in adulthood.

Neuroscientists and technologists have proven that even sedentary people improve their spatial memory after exercising for 25 minutes on a stationary bike. Physical activity is, in fact, an excuse to demonstrate something else: that this effort can contribute to generating neurons. “We are based on a type of spatial memory called pattern separation (dissociation pattern) that is widespread in the dentate gyrus, a region of the brain small angle of the hippocampus, where spatial memories are processed. It is the only place in the brain of mammals, and therefore, humans, where it is believed that neurogenesis can occur; Generation of new neurons. So, what we were trying to explore is a spatial memory that works better when neurogenesis occurs indirectly,” explains neuroscientist and study co-director Fabricio Ballarini, who conducted his work at the Technological Institute of Buenos Aires. and the Institute of Cellular Biology and Neuroscience of the University of Buenos Aires.

The main one is brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein related to the growth and health of neurons that also increases with physical exercise. This has already been demonstrated on rats more than a decade ago and now the experiment can be adapted to humans thanks to virtual reality, in which researchers from the National Council of Scientific and Technological Research (CONICET) and the National University of the Center of the Province Are included. Buenos Aires (UNISEN). Spatial memory, which records information about the environment and the location of objects, deteriorates with aging and Alzheimer’s disease, so it is important to study simple ways to improve it.

more information

“When studying in humans, molecular aspects cannot be analyzed for ethical reasons, so we must observe the behavior of memory,” explains Ballarini, awakened by one of the central dilemmas of neuroscience: whether neurons survive in adulthood. May be born or not. The researchers explain: “The main theory, especially in mammals, is that we are born with a supply of neurons that die and new ones are not born. To know this, a permanent camera would have to be installed that detects the exact moment of the neuron’s birth. this is impossible. The only way to know is indirect. Therefore, our central hypothesis is that if people do physical activity, BDNF levels increase.

If this does occur, the researchers believe it should be reflected in better performance of spatial location that is processed only in the dentate gyrus, where sprout Neurons. “What we’re finding is some indirect evidence that neurogenesis can occur in humans and that it is triggered by exercise. Ultimately, the ultimate goal is to demonstrate that physical activity generates new neurons,” says the neuroscientist, who is popular in the country as a public figure for his activity. In fact, part of the financing for this study benefited from his activity as a science communicator, in addition to some technology transfer funds from UNISEN and a general salary contribution from CONICET.

a memorable cave

A group of 98 volunteers between 18 and 40 years old entered a kind of visual cave, a Computer Assisted Virtual Environment (CAVE in English), in which a desert landscape was projected on the walls and floor to give a feeling of real immersion I went. There, they had to carefully observe and try to remember the location of a series of flags. They could move around with a joystick virtually, like in a video game, and use some mountain sights or some clouds. Artificial environments allowed them to maintain stable environmental variables that, in a natural context, would have been altered by factors such as wind, sunlight, temperature or animal interference.

According to Dr. Cristian García Bauza, coordinator of the laboratory where the device was developed, the projections “allow for not wearing anything like a helmet, so that it is more similar to reality.” At the exit, participants were randomly divided into two groups: one that exercised for 25 minutes on a stationary bicycle, with athletes and sedentary people inside, and the other that sat down and watched a video of a bicycle race. This was done so that we could separate the mental sensation of doing physical activity from the effect on the brain of actually doing it. Twenty-four hours later, both groups returned to the cave to check whether they were able to locate the flags seen in the first phase, according to Unisen researcher Flornesia Rodríguez. The result was that people who had done physical exercise, including those who were sedentary, were able to correctly locate them in space, while people who had only watched a video of a race were less able to achieve that goal. Couldn’t do it.

The tests were conducted in a room with visual projection onto the walls and floor. subway

Finding alternatives to drugs is one of the motivations of the neuroscientific team. “What we are very interested in is finding issues that are related to external stimuli that can help memory. From the age of 40 or 45, memory loss begins to occur in healthy people and even more so in older people. In some countries, there will be a large number of adults with cognitive problems in both economically active and inactive populations at the end of the century,” says Ballarini. For this reason, he explains, his search is based on finding specific tools. For example, if you want to strengthen a memory, such as studying something, you can take some steps such as wondering, visiting a specific place, taking a nap, or doing physical activity, something that helps in understanding the memory. The product is how the brain works. “We tested it with spatial memory and now we will try to try it with memory for something that has nothing to do with spatial memory. We will guide them towards the promotion of memory,” he further said.

Although this study is certainly not sufficient in itself to conclude that physical exercise generates neurons, it represents an important step toward that goal.

you can follow EL PAÍS Health and Wellbeing In Facebook, x And Instagram,