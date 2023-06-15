How Pinkpop 2023 Became More Pop Through P!nk

OK, so a pop artist has got to have meat on his bones, not a weak tape act and actually be alive. But you don’t always know whether this is so or not. Certainly not in the case of one specific category of artists: TikTok sensations. Pinkpop has a few, especially at the bottom of the poster: Sera, UPSAHL, Dylan, all new acts that will be conquering the world in no time. They’re mainly on the platform where Pinkpop is allowed to take a chance: Step 4. Järn van Strajen: ‘A TikTok sensation can be completely new, or a more established act that suddenly resurfaces on that platform’ is, as is the case with Tom Odell. Especially for that new category, the question is how it fares on stage. Do they already have the full set? Does it come across well, or is it mainly fun in a short video fragment? These types of acts also show up on the club circuit, so we may send one of our spies out there throughout the year. Or in the case of Gail, for example, Lowlands gambled, so we could see in Biddinghuizen last summer that he’s with a band and he has a lot more to say than ‘abcdefu’. Something similar applies to The Driver Era: two brothers (three also surviving) who are completely unknown on the festival circuit, but who recently sold Tivoli Vreidenberg Ronda and 013 and are there for a sea of ​​young girls. Played

We’ll see how this all falls on PinkPop, as it may still rub off. The funniest incident in that context happened recently at an event in Dundee, Scotland, the BBC’s Big Weekend. Royal Blood, a genuine rock band, drew criticism from the audience, who barely applauded them. “Maybe I should introduce myself, because nobody knows who we are. Our name is Royal Blood, and it’s rock music. Who likes rock music? Nine guys, awesome…” Sounds like a mediocre band with a splash is (and of course it is), but you should know that Royal Blood played for Niall Horan (there again) and Lewis Capaldi on the same stage that day as also Anne-Marie, Zara Larsson and Becky Hill. All pop acts.

Regular visitors will definitely notice the difference over the next week, as you often have a different atmosphere every day at Pinkpop. Pinkpop 2023 will be more pop than ever, that much is clear. But the end of an era, according to Jörn van Strajen, is not the case. ‘No, this year’s pop doesn’t intentionally close a path toward different headliners for future editions. With the current popularity of pop music, perhaps next year’s program will have some of this flavour, but there will be plenty for guitar lovers to enjoy too!’