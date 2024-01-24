How prices closed this Friday, January 12

The week of renegotiating the agreement with the IMF ended today with the financial dollar falling to last Friday’s levels. On the other hand, the free dollar improved in relation to the increase in financial conditions that occurred last week.

The week also closed with encouraging news from the Central Bank. After a good placement in the Bopreless tender this Thursday, today it bought another 300 million US dollars and thus accumulated more than 805 million US dollars for the week.

It seems that after the announcement of the agreement with the multilateral organization, the market has calmed down and some of the uncertainty prevailing in the city is starting to go away.

The free dollar remained unchanged this Friday, trading at $1,070 for buying and $1,120 for selling. Thus, this week closed with a gain of 95 pesos and the difference was 37%.

Financial stocks, on the other hand, continued to slide from Tuesday’s highs and fell for the third consecutive day. MEP closed at $1091.75, down 2.5% on the day. Meanwhile, CCL fell 1.8% to $1,126.93. The difference with respect to officialdom was 34% for MEPs and 38% for CCL.

Last Tuesday, amid political uncertainty, debates among representatives of the Omnibus Law project and negotiations with the IMF, both quotes touched their historical nominal highs, even as CCL reached $1,230.

The official price after daily adjustments is $835.50 at Banco Nación, $860.64 at the rest of the system’s banks and $816.10 in the wholesale section.

With these values, the dollar value for spending in foreign currencies with the card is $1,336.80.

For its part, Central continues to absorb dollars in the market and this Friday made the most important purchase since the beginning of 2024: 300 million dollars.

In this way, a total of 4,333 million US dollars has been earned under Miley’s management so far. The monetary authority’s gross reserves increased by US$406 million and reached US$23,976 million at the end of the week. The reserve accumulation target agreed with the Fund for this year is US$10 billion.

Giving detailed information, a document released by the IMF on Wednesday night after the end of the mission in the country said, “These policies are expected to lead to a net reserve accumulation of $ 10 billion by the end of 2024, including during the last week of 2023.” Deposits also include $2.7 billion.”

The bill is even higher after a good start to 2024, but the state will still have to face net payments to the IMF and bondholders and deal with the debt of importers which it is trying to regularize through a projected payment schedule and tender. Is. BOPRREAL.