How prices closed this Thursday, January 4

After the third round of 2024, the financial dollar gained momentum towards the $1,100 range. Cash rose nearly 4% with the settlement and is now trading at $1089.62. It has gained $218.65 in the last five rounds, up 25% from the 12/27 floor of $870.97.

In the case of MEP, it registered a rise of 1.7% today and reached $1,051.17. In this case, the price rose 12.6% from the 12/27 floor of $932.59. Both quotes react to the uncertainty of the political progress President Xavier Miley will make with the implementation of transformation and liberalization of the economy through DNU 70/2024 and the deregulation bill he sent to Congress.

For its part, Free Dollar closed this Thursday’s operations at a higher level and is trading at $970 for buying and $1,020 for selling, with an increase of $20 compared to the previous close.

The difference between financial quotes in relation to the official dollar returns to the level of 30%. Meanwhile, they are also moving away from free dollars.

Analyst Christian Butelaar gives his view on the overvalued sentiment in the dollar. What can a small saver do in this scenario? “Either he sees his peso losing purchasing power or he buys the U$ and waits,” he said.

The Central Bank, for its part, continues to buy foreign exchange and accumulate reserves while keeping the import tap largely closed and BOPREAL tenders do not commence.

Today it purchased $211 million and gross reserves increased to US$23,881 million. In this way, the monetary authority will accumulate reserves, a major factor in spending the next few months waiting for the disposal of the fat harvest at the end of April.

The price at Banco Nación was adjusted to $831.50 and with these values, the dollar is worth $1,330.40 for spending in foreign currency with the card or savings dollars.

The average value of notes in the banks of the system is $853,145. And the wholesale dollar was adjusted. On the other hand, the wholesale dollar rose to $811.70, sixty cents higher than yesterday’s close.