How Rihanna Became a Billionaire and Why Crudweight Suddenly Sells 45 Shades of Beige: Beauty Brands Are Becoming More Diverse

Beauty brands like L’Oréal have about forty foundation shades, yet barely a handful of pinks are sold in our country. Focusing on diversity – more nude tones or halal products – is good not only for representation but also for the economy. This has been proven by extensive research.

katherine swartonbrocks

While our society becomes increasingly diverse, the range of major drugstores and popular foundations shrinks. multi brandShops feel comfortable in fifteen shades of beige. This must end, thought Dutch beauty influencer Angela Onuoha and criminal lawyer and television personality Natacha Harlequin, who wrote to the stores to expand their range so more people could find what they were looking for.

Kruidvat responded positively and will be the first major retailer in Belgium and the Netherlands to sell a more representative palette, so that all 45 shades of L’Oréal Paris and all 39 of Maybelline are available from next year.

Cause it wasn’t like there were no shades except Dan Ivory, biscuits And Sand In existence. Make-up brands have made a remarkable effort in recent years to make as many color matches To produce as many skin tones as possible, after decades in which those with darker skin tones in particular had been neglected by the major (and cheaper) players.

Stamped down the proverbial ass was pop star Rihanna, who debuted Fenty Beauty in 2018 and immediately offered forty foundation shades for sale and was able to rake in $100 million in the first month. Today his wealth is estimated at 1.4 billion dollars (about 1.28 billion euros).

more than an ad panel



“I frequently cite Rihanna as an example,” says Hanan Chalouki, an inclusive strategy expert. “She not only showed that there are more skin tones, but above all they are in high demand. Her brand would never have been so successful if existing brands already had a more inclusive policy.

According to Chalouki, an inclusive policy can be initiated with various objectives. There are companies that feel they can no longer get away with hiring only white employees or using white models in their campaigns. They are motivated by marketing objectives.

Furthermore, there are companies that really feel from an economic point of view that they will miss out on a large set of consumers and therefore potential turnover if they do not expand their product range.

“People in Belgium still think very often from a PR point of view,” Chalouki says. “This isn’t a problem in itself, because it has an impact on your brand experience. But if your communication doesn’t match your proposition, your vision, and your customer experience, people will go even harder about it.

“Consumers really do notice when they sell a good picture and will no longer be silent about it. Inclusion is not just a story of marketing and communication; it has to seep through. Sometimes more thorough adjustments than advertising panels Is required.

In other words: If your recruiting campaign has a woman with a headscarf under the banner ‘Become our new ally’ and then let your applicant end up on an all-white team, your story is wrong.

If you feature people with disabilities or dark skin in your ads, but your store isn’t wheelchair accessible or the staff can’t help you find proper curly hair care — if you sell it at all — those Not all investments really make sense. While there is much to be gained from a truly inclusive policy, the numbers prove it.

Saudi Arabia at the forefront



A Nielsen report found that black women in the US spend an average of nine times more on beauty products than white women, even though they have to visit specialty stores more often.

According to a 2020 global study by Picody, Saudi Arabia is the country with the highest spending on beauty care, followed by the United Arab Emirates, a result the researchers said was in line with expectations “because Arab cultures place a lot of emphasis on makeup.” Gives -up and personal care” even though the companies here still associate Muslims with decency.

In 2016, Syed Farooq, former global director of Islamic capital markets at Thomson Reuters, predicted that the market share of halal cosmetics would only increase, a prediction that has come true. The demand for Halal cosmetics is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11 percent and the market is expected to be worth $127.8 billion by 2033.

Recent US research from the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility concluded that tackling racial inequality in the cosmetics sector “$2.6 billion opportunity” Stop.

The fact is, says Chalouki, that companies sometimes miss those opportunities mainly because of biases. “I notice that many companies still think that people of color are at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder, that their purchasing power is not as great. While the numbers confirm over and over again how out of date this is.

Those numbers force more and more companies to face that reality, until the real loser is ultimately not the consumer of color, but the organization with the visually impaired.