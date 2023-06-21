How the Thundercats made their way to the top

He once had an hour-long jam session with Mac DeMarco, where they’re both completely naked, Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar are on speed dial in their phones, and he’s as at home in fusion funk as he is in yacht rock. They are: Stephen Bruner, aka Thundercat, the most colorful bird at Cooloor Cafe.

Oh man. If you’re not into Joni Mitchell, you’re a piece of shit,” Stephen Bruner joked three years ago in a conversation with the online music magazine. stereo eraser when he recounted an anecdote about the Canadian singer-songwriter. The feline bassist and Mitchell had met a while back, and the latter noticed a tattoo of Jaco Pastorius on the back of Brunner’s leg. The equally troubled and talented Jaco Pastorius was a marvel on the bass guitar, pushing boundaries with his bass playing, especially in the 1970s. Joni Mitchell and Jaco Pastorius, who struggled with alcohol and drugs, became homeless in the 1980s and died prematurely after a fight, often worked together. “I loved that man very much,” Mitchell told Brunner, “but I would never cover him in ink on my body,” after which they both burst into laughter. It’s a common thread throughout Bruner’s career: With his alter-ego Thundercat’s moustache, he almost casually juxtaposes generations and styles.

Supremes and Flying Lotus It all started with his father, who once played drums with The Temptations and The Supremes, and won a Grammy with bass legend Stanley Clarke, another Stephen Bruner protégé. Palliff would often fiddle with the music when the children were asleep. One night he dragged little Stephen into the bathroom to listen to the radio. “Is it all the same man,” his son asked as he held Jaco Pastorius’s ‘Portrait of Tracy’ with his mouth open in unison.

© Jesse Lirola , Eccentric American bassist Stephen Bruner, aka Thundercat, curiously blends generations and genres.

Little Brunner was completely taken aback by this. He started playing bass guitar at the age of four, but now he had a new goal: to try and emulate the rhythm, melody and harmony of Jaco Pastorius. Bruner Sr. bought his son Pastorius a solo album that contained the track, and in turn, his son began listening to the record and rehearsing at night. The Los Angeles music scene completely absorbed Brunner. was hip-hop du jours, but instead of rapping and making beats, he was busy playing his instrument. He did this by teaming up with saxophonist Kamasi Washington, whom he had known since childhood and with whom he formed the group West Coast Get Down. At least as important was his friendship with producer and electronics wizard Steven Ellison aka Flying Lotus, whom he met at an event in the late 2000s.

Ellison recruited Brunner for his albums, signed him to his Brainfeeder label, and encouraged him to go and sing for his own songs. That’s how Bruner’s solo debut, golden age of apocalypsein 2011, followed two years later by Apocalypse, Another four years later, Bruner’s life took a new turn when Alison took him on a tour with rap mogul Kanye West, where a young Kendrick Lamar was one of the opening acts. In return, Lamar recruited Bruner. to pimp a butterfly, his masterpiece that made hip-hop the biggest sound in pop in 2015. Bruner also contributed to the Grammy-winning track ‘These Walls’. Less than two months later, he turned epic, the spiritual trio with which Kamasi Washington declared himself king of the LA jazz scene. Bruner couldn’t have dreamed of a better double.

trash metal and yacht rock Inspired by the new insights he gained from Kamasi Washington and Kendrick Lamar, Bruner worked on a new record, drunk, In 2017, he made sure the extraordinary bassist broke through to a wider audience. Spread your eyes again. In his younger years, Brunner had already shown that he did not compose music. He loved the seventies fusion of George Dukes as much as the heavy metal of Slipknot. As a teenager, he also played bass with his brother Donald in the thrash metal band Suicidal Tendencies. Now he expressed his point of view in a different way: mixing suave jazz and falsetto funk with soul, prog rock, R&B and … yacht rock, Bruner invited Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, icons of the musical movement that summer winds at their finest hour in the eighties. The track ‘Show You the Way’ showed he was right, the combination surprisingly clicked. “That was one of those moments where I could cry,” Bruner said of their unlikely collaboration.





Whether he’s working with Pharrell Williams or Kenny Loggins, Bruner doesn’t care what the public thinks of him. He’s a visionary who could easily be on the cover of British experimental music magazine Wire appears on the American talk show of Jimmy Kimmel Or that Ariana Grande covers her songs.

fashion and pokemon The address book of the bass player with the atypical six-string instrument, meanwhile, reads like the Who’s Who of L.A. Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu and Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, for whose TV series atlanta He contributed to the soundtrack calling on his bass skills. When the Red Hot Chili Peppers called him on stage in 2016, Flea called his fellow bassist a “mighty thundercat”. That was not a lie. And yet Bruner always remained a ‘silent virtuoso’, not making music to flirt with.

Bruner is whimsical—he pairs haute couture with Pikachu backpacks—but in a cuddly way. He is limitless not only in his taste in music and his wardrobe choices, but also lyrically, seriousness and humor go hand in hand. Zappa-like song in ‘Captain Stupido’ Op. drunk He opens up about snoring and farting while listening to his most recent album it is what it is reflected on the death of his friend Mac Miller, the rapper who died of an overdose five years earlier.

© The1Point8 , Bruner is whimsical—he pairs haute couture with Pikachu backpacks—but in a cuddly way.

Plus the bass player on that record doesn’t fail to make ends meet. On the single ‘Black Quails’, a meditation on what it means to be a young black American, he unites Steve Arrington, 67, of the seventies funk band Slave, and Steve Lacy, 25, former guitarist of The. Internet. For Bruner, it’s best to show where the music comes from, with music being a huge reservoir for him. In their continued effort to expand their scope, Gorillaz and Kevin Parker from Tame Impala have also been added recently. With the former he made the title track of his new album cracker island, With Parker he reconnected with rock and produced the psychedelic disco track ‘No More Lies’.

In short, it’s not surprising that Bruner looks up to musicians like Stanley Clarke, Marcus Miller and Jaco Pastorius, three bass gods who grew up in the seventies, when jazz went electric and all kinds of other music. Crossovers across genres emerged. “We are servants,” Stanley Clarke once told the young Brunner, “this is our work, this art is a service.” Thundercat will play on Friday 23 June (21.00) on the green stage of Couleur Café, www.couleurcafe.be