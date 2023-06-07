How The Weeknd Killed His Own Series

Strange, we found its first half hour buried under negative press criticism Sculpture Something is there. It’s glossy, seemingly airless entertainment, treacherously caricatured and has reminded us of the almost equally bizarre spring breakers, Bowing to the mainstream of Harmony Korine. subsequent cult hero, with director Sam’ExcitementLevinson shared a fascination with the raucous dark side of high society.

Only thanks to lead actress Lily-Rose Depp’s electric aura do we dare for a moment to forget the shaky screenplay and Levinson’s blatant sexism. How Depp plays Jocelyn, a very wealthy pop star with psychological concerns who follows a photographer’s intrusive instructions in the first scene, deserves an Emmy. we can’t wait to see him at work nosferatuThe latest from Robert Eggers.

Most of his fellow actors also deserve praise, especially those who play sleazy parasites made louder by Jocelyn’s entourage. Flamboyant Manager, Poisonous tag executiveThe neurotic assistant, the record executive who thinks the major meridian is popping through its etymology: They sound like caricatures, but trust us, the music industry is full of cartoon characters like this.

soft porn



All those manipulative yes men get mouthy funny one-liners when they try to protect their Goldcrest Jocelyn from the outside world. Also, they sell their wares dishonestly. “Let people enjoy sex, drugs and sexy women”, For example, an intimacy coordinator is countered when he corrects Jocelyn showing her breasts during a photo session. “Stop Trying to Block America”. “Tomorrow I want to see 150 Google Alerts that say Jocelyn is a feminist heroine,” he commands ass When an Instagram photo of the singer with cum on her face goes viral. Incidentally, we learn that there are pop stars with mental health issues in the entertainment industry. ‘sexy’ finds.

It’s unnerving for shock, yes, but in combination with flashy photography and over-stylized sets, that cynicism results in a kind of brutal aestheticization of the emptiness that characterizes the entertainment industry. unfortunately goes Sculpture Ugly when under-acting pop singer The Weeknd raises its dull head. He plays Tedros, a manipulative nightclub owner who manages to seduce Jocelyn for unclear reasons. Before We Knew It, We Were Up To Our Ears In A Messy Version 50 shades of gray: toe-curling, misogynistic soft porn. The sarcasm is gone. Had fun road dynamics. Shame.

Can be seen on Streamz.