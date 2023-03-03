How to activate crossplay in Fortnite on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile (updated 2023)

One of the most important functions of Fortnite is he crossplay among all the platforms on which it is available: pc, ps4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S nintendoswitch and mobile. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale We tell you how to enable the cross play between all platforms:

Fortnite: how to activate crossplay / crossplay

Activating crossplay in Fortnite is so that we can play with friends who have different game systems than ours. With crossplay activated we can, for example, play with a friend who has a PS5 and us on our Xbox Series X.

In addition, another of the advantages of activating this option resides in the fact that We can share our progress on any platform where we play Fortnite Battle Royaleas long as we log in with the same Epic Games account.

For activate crossplay in Fortnitewe must follow the following steps depending on our platform:

How to activate crossplay in Fortnite on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and mobile

These are the steps we have to follow to activate crossplay in Fortnite on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile:

We logged into Fortnite. Press Esc on PC, OPTIONS / the button with the three horizontal lines on PlayStation or + on Switch and go to the gear wheel icon, which is the game settings. We give Settings. We go to the Account and Privacy tab. We go down to Gameplay Privacy. In the option to Allow Cross-platform Play we click “Yes”.

How to activate crossplay in Fortnite on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S

These are the steps we have to follow to enable crossplay in Fortnite on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In this case it is different, since it is done from outside the game, in the console interface:

We press the Xbox button. We go to the tab in which our avatar is and there we go to Settings We enter account. We enter Privacy and online security. We enter Xbox Privacy. We enter See details and customize. We enter Communication and multiplayer. Here we make sure that “You can join the game between networks” is set to Allow.

Advantages and disadvantages of activating crossplay in Fortnite

To enable crossplay, once activated in the game options on PC, PlayStation, Switch and mobiles or in the interface on Xbox, we will have to enter a group in which there are at least two different game systems among all the participants of the group.

With crossplay activated in Fortnite, we can use headphones to speak by voice using the game’s own chat without problems. If we play Fortnite without joining groups, or with friends who play on the same platform, then the games we play will also be against players from this same system..

remember that enabling crossplay can bring us serious disadvantages we intend to play competitively. Playing Fortnite on a mobile is not the same as playing on a PC. PC gamers have many advantages over other platformsboth because they can use keyboard and mouse, and because they can tweak many custom settings (resolution, graphic quality…) that give them serious advantages over players on other platforms.

The platform hierarchy according to the “quality” of play is as follows:

pc PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S Android/Nintendo Switch

If we play through crossplay, the game will always pair us with the system whose hierarchy is the highest among all those in the group. That is, if, for example, we play Squads, and there are two players on Android, one on PS4 and the other on PC, the game will match us against PC players.

We remind you that in our Fortnite guide we help you with different useful aspects of the game, such as how to download Fortnite on PC and consoles. or how to download Fortnite on Android.