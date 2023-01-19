How to align star sensors in Fortnite

You line up the star sensors in Fortnite by damaging them in the correct order, and we’re here to show you how to do it so you don’t waste more time than necessary savagely bashing them with your pickaxe. We’re getting a little ahead of ourselves as before you can start you need to get to the second set of Oathbound missions in Fortnite and then head to the correct location to set up your star sensors and cosmic monitor so we’ve got the lowdown on that too. . If you’re not sure what order you should press them in to align the star sensors in Fortnite, here’s the solution for that particular puzzle.

Where to plant star sensors in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To align the star sensors in Fortnite, you first need to place them, which you’ll be prompted to do when you reach the second set of Oatbound quests. After making contact with Rift Warden Stellan a second time, you’ll be directed to place Star Sensors and a Cosmic Monitor at the Hidden Henge, a landmark in the middle of the grassy area northwest of Faulty Splits. Head to the location marked on the map, and interact with the glowing outlines around the stone circle when you get there, to set up your gear for the next step.

How to align Fortnite star sensors

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There’s little finesse involved in the process of aligning the star sensors in Fortnite, as in order to calibrate this technically sensitive piece of equipment you need to… hit them with your harvesting tool in the correct order. There are five sensors in all, and while you can use trial and error to finally find the solution, it’s much easier if you understand the puzzle so you can follow through logically.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you look closely at the star sensors, you’ll see that they’re marked with different phases of the moon, from waxing to first quarter, full and third quarter to waning. The technical terms are not important, as all you need to know is to press them in the order shown in the image above to align the star sensors in Fortnite. As you damage each one it will flash and turn grey, so don’t worry if you go out of sequence as the previous sensors won’t reset. With all five lined up, simply interact with the cosmic monitor in the middle and this section of the Oathbound quests is complete.