How to beat Team GO Rocket Leaders in February 2023

Pokémon GO has received a new event from Team Rocket and, with it, a new rotation of dark Pokémon that will remain active for, more or less, three months. The teams of the leaders have also changed, which now have new dark Pokémon with the possibility of shiny.

It is important to highlight that all of them had already been in recruits before, but that does not mean that they are not very interesting, especially Sierra’s Pokémon: Beldum. Dark Metagross is not only one of the best attackers in the game, but presumably by the end of the month he’ll be able to learn Meteor Punch again.

The The first Pokémon that Sierra will take out will always be Beldum, so you can attack it with Fire, Ghost, Dark or Ground. Choose the one you want, preferably one that charges fast to take advantage and leave him without shields, because they will be of little use against the Pokémon behind him.

In second place will have Flygon, Sharpedo or Lapras. You can, attack Flygon with an Ice type and Sharpedo and Lapras with a Fighting, for example, since it will also be useful against two of his last three Pokémon: Shiftry and Houndom. The third in contention will be Alakazamhence with a Ghost or Dark type, an Ice and a Fighting type you will have your entire team covered.

cliff leaves Machop behind to receive Magnemite. Magnezone is one of the best Electric-type attackers, something very interesting with Kyogre just around the corner. You can take out a Fire-type, a Ground-type or a Fighting-type against him, since all of them will benefit you later.

The Fire type will work especially for Pinsir and Venusaur, two of his options as a second Pokémon. The rest is Omastar, against whom the Fighting type will work especially well, which is also useful against Tyranitar. You can also close with Aerodactyl or Camerupt, so a Water type will suit you very well. You can team up with Swampert with double attack and Blaziken also with double attackthus covering all its weaknesses.

And finally there is arlo. his pokemon, Nidoran male, is the least interesting of the three. You can attack him with a guy Earth or a Psychic, being especially interesting Dark Mewtwo, which will also serve you against Crobat. A Fighting-type is another interesting option to fight against Steelix or Cradily.

his third Pokémon will be one between Charizard, Scizor and Armaldo. Scizor is only weak to Fire-type, but you can hit him neutral with the aforementioned Fighting or with a Rockwhich will not only help you against Charizard and Armaldo but will also help you against Crobat.