How to bring a power plant to Cuba? Prices and requirements in 2024

The Cuban government extended imports for power plants until March 2024 to ease the energy crisis. Know prices, requirements

In response to the blackouts in Cuba, the situation of which is not expected to have stable and sustained improvement over time, the government extended until March 31, 2024 the non-commercial importation of power plants with power greater than 900 watts.

provisions, published in Official Gazette No. 92 Extraordinary of 2023Applies to air, sea, postal and courier shipments.

With power outages becoming increasingly frequent – ​​Cubans only have electricity for two or three hours a day – it is no surprise that this measure is being extended.

Although the purchase of power plants is not common in Cuba, platforms such as virtual markets, in agreement with the state, offer an alternative to the population. They have the Bucati 900 W Gasoline Power Plant available at a price of 391.50 USD.

bring power plants to cuba

People traveling to Cuba can import up to two power plants with their luggage. The prices of these plants vary depending on their power:

Up to 900 watts: $200.00

Over 900 VA up to 1500 VA: $500.00

Over 1500 VA up to 15 KVA: $950.00

Cuban residents who import goods for the first time in the year can pay in Cuban pesos. Others, including those living outside Cuba, must pay in US dollars at an exchange rate of 24 pesos per dollar.

In general, you should know:

The import extension for power plants has been extended till March 31, 2024.

Up to two (2) power plants can be imported with luggage.

The value of the power plants is included in the $1,000 that people can bring to Cuba annually.

With the extension on import of power plants with power above 900 watts to March 31, 2024, the government seeks to address the ongoing problems of the national energy system.

However, this measure mainly benefits those who can afford the cost of these products or who have someone who can take them to Cuba. Points are also deducted from this power option on the island due to fuel shortages.



