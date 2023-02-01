Minecraft features two different types of portals that grant access to these alternate dimensions: Nether Portals and End Portals. Nether portals will teleport you to the dangerous nether dimension, full of aggressive mobs and fantastic loot. Building a portal to the Nether is a relatively simple process with only a few steps to follow. Surviving in the Nether, well, that’s another story. When you think you are ready to face the dangerous mobs and Nether environment, you will benefit from this guide to create a Nether Portal in Minecraft.

How to build a Nether Portal in Minecraft

Gather the necessary materials

To build a Nether Portal, you will first need Obsidian, which can be created by pouring water into lava. You can find natural obsidian where lava meets water, or you can create your own by using a bucket to collect lava and then pour it into blocks of water. You will need a diamond pickaxe to mine obsidian.

You will also need to craft flint and steel to ignite the portal. Each Nether Portal frame requires 10 obsidian blocks, so you’ll want to collect at least 20 blocks in order to build portals to and from the Nether. Be sure to bring these additional materials to create your exit portal on the other side. These nether portals can be linked with the use of coordinates.

Build a frame for your Nether portal

Gamepur screenshot

The Nether portal frame should be made of obsidian and should be four blocks wide and five blocks tall. You can get pretty fancy with building your Nether portal if you have the materials, but for your first trip, we recommend making a simple rectangular frame. It’s important to note that you don’t need to use the obsidian blocks for the corners of the frame, so you can use dirt or another easily obtained block to fill these gaps.

Power up the portal and travel to the Nether

Gamepur screenshot

Once the frame is in place, use the flint and steel to ignite the inside of the frame by right-clicking on any of the obsidian blocks. While it is possible to light the portal with fire, the combination of flint and steel is the most reliable method. Once the portal is lit, you can enter it to travel to the Nether.

Be prepared as the Nether is a dangerous and hostile environment with many dangers including lava lakes, fire and hostile mobs including Ghasts, Piglin, Skeleton and others. You’ll want to make sure you’re well-equipped enough to survive in the Nether before you enter it.

Escape the Nether and return to the Overworld

When you’re ready to return to the Overworld, you’ll need to build another portal into the Nether, so make sure you bring enough supplies and resources to build this second Nether portal. Just build another Nether portal using the same method detailed above and once powered up you can use it to travel back to the overworld.

And that’s all: building a Nether portal in Minecraft is an easy process that will allow you to explore the depths of the Nether and all its secrets. Get out alive? That’s the hard part. Fortunately, we have a helpful guide to ensure you can survive in the Nether for more than a few minutes. With a little luck.

