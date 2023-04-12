How to build the ideal experience (XP) farm in Minecraft

If you’re looking to quickly gain experience in Minecraft, you’ll want to build an XP farm. Here are the best methods for building an effective and simple setup.

XP, also known as experience, is a valuable resource in an ever-changing game like Minecraft. After all, it matters if you want to enchant your weapons, armor, or gear, so it’s always helpful to have a large supply on hand, just in case.

However, since XP mostly comes from taking out enemies, mining and smelting minerals, or trading, it can be a bit tricky to create a reliable stream of XP.

The article continues after the announcement.

So with that in mind, we’ve rounded up three of the best XP farms in Minecraft so you can find new enemies or build the perfect house in your amazing world, without worrying about experience.

How to build a traditional experience farm in Minecraft

Most Minecraft players know how to build the traditional XP farm, which features a dark room built high above the player where enemies can spawn and drop to the kill area to be collected.

The latest version of this farm for version 1.19 of Minecraft was explained in a video by youtuber Voltrox.

The article continues after the announcement.

The video explains in detail how to build the farm, but in summary, players will need to build a large room (16×16) with a four block funnel in the center.

Using trapdoors and blocks flooded with water, players can trick enemies into falling into the funnel, where they will fall 22 blocks high, placing them directly in front of the player, one hit away from death. This allows players to sit back while the funnel fills up with hundreds of enemies to easily collect large amounts of XP (and loot).

The article continues after the announcement.

Players will need the following materials to build this farm:

704 solid blocks of any type (11 stacks of 64)

916 tiles of any type (just under 15 stacks of 64)

240 trapdoors (just under 4 stacks of 64)

2 buckets of water

4 stairs

4 hoppers

4 chests

128 scaffolds (2 stacks of 64)

1 bunch of torches (no exact number, these are just to prevent enemies from spawning while building).

The farm will be more efficient when built high in the sky, limiting the number of other enemies that can spawn around you. However, it can also work when built at ground level as long as there are no dark areas within spawn radius.

The advantage of this traditional farm is that it can be built at almost any time in the game and does not require redstone or exotic blocks. The downside is that it requires a lot of blocks to build the spawn room.

The article continues after the announcement.

How to build an XP farm in the Nether

The second farm that Minecraft players can build is based on the Zombified Piglins, which are found in the Nether.

Instead of creating a spawn room for enemies that will drop into a kill chamber, this farm takes advantage of the logic of Piglins, which will chase and attack a player who attacks any nearby Piglin.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

Again, Voltrox provides a blueprint for the farm.

Instead of building a tall platform, players will simply build a small pit (3x4x4) with trapdoors into which they can lure Piglins. As with the traditional XP farm, the trapdoors will trick the Piglins into the inescapable pit, where the player can climb down and safely kill them all.

The article continues after the announcement.

These are the materials needed for the XP farm in the Nether:

32 solid blocks

6 hatches

6 slab blocks

5 stairs

3 hoppers

1-2 chests

Although Voltrox’s design suggests that players build some sort of mound they can stand on while the Piglins chase them, you can also build a small hut or enclosure to protect yourself from them (but make sure the Piglins can still see you).

The advantages of this XP farm are that the material costs are very limited and you don’t have to wait and go away for enemies to spawn before taking them out. The downsides, however, are that you need to be able to get to the Nether and you’ll need a large flat area for the maximum amount of Piglins to see you.

How to build an XP farm around an enemy spawner

If you’re lucky enough to find an enemy spawn, you’re in luck because it can easily be turned into an XP farm.

To do so, you’ll just need to dig out a 9-block area around the generator, build a funnel system similar to traditional spawn, and sit in the kill room waiting for the enemies to drop.

Minecraft YouTuber Jumper explains how to turn a zombie or skeleton spawner into an XP farm.

Just build the room around the spawner, fill the corners with buckets of water so that any enemies that spawn will be pulled towards the center. There, you’ll dig 22 levels down to build a kill platform where you’ll wait for enemies to come within a stroke of death.

The materials you will need include:

64 solid blocks

2 hoppers

2 chests

5 slab blocks

64 torches (to light the room while you dig it)

22 stairs

4 buckets of water (or just two to create an infinite water fountain)

Another alternative to building the spawn that drops enemies directly to the elimination floor is to place the water so that it pushes all enemies towards a central point at the front of the room, where they will fall. This gives you an entrance and exit from the spawn room in case you need to repair something.

The advantage of this experience farm in Minecraft is that it is also very cheap in terms of resources needed and you don’t have to build an Away Place (AFK) high up in the sky. The downside is that you will need to find an enemy spawner and you will have to build the farm at that location.