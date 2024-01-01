How to buy Cubana de Aviación tickets online in Cuban pesos and foreign currency?

From the end of November 2023, the national airline Cubana de Aviación announced that it is launching online purchases of air tickets or tickets. However, doubts continue to arise about how to create this reserve, both in Cuban pesos and in foreign currency. Official sources gave this detailed information.

According to reports from there, a new version of the website of the airline company Cubana de Aviación has been available for a few months. The website https://www.cupana.cu allows you to reserve tickets in advance for flights within the island such as Havana-Santiago de Cuba or Havana-Holguín, and to international destinations. This can be done by transfer or cash at Cubana offices.

According to the officials, the website has been renovated with a more modern, functional and faster design, making it easier to find the desired connection. Users can check flight availability for their chosen dates and make their reservations online.

How to buy online from Cubana after new prices

Now with the new prices doubts are being raised, although from the Cubana de Aviación Telegram channel, one of its workers clarified it like this. Online reservations are made in CUP, USD, CAD and EUR, through the official website (we have given the link above). “Availability for Jan/24. There is no APK yet, only a website,” he further said.

He then added that “the current achievements are no longer for January. You should search the site and if they do not appear on the desired date, it means that either there are no flights for that day or tickets are no longer available. Payment in CUP by TransferMovil”.

An example of the new air ticket prices is from Havana to Guantanamo, one of the longest journeys, rising from 1,140 to 4,300 Cuban pesos. The second case is that from Havana to Holguín, which ranges from 935 to more than 4 thousand pesos, a cost that was already excessive for many people.

Flights from Havana to Gerona on the Isle of Youth are also increasing, costing more than a thousand pesos. We remember that in Cuba in many cases retirement does not exceed 1,500 pesos per month.