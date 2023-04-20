How to capture Bounsweet and evolve Tsareena in Pokémon Go

Bounsweet, Steenee and Tsareena They are three seventh generation Pokémon that debuted in Pokémon Go during the Rising Heroes Season.

They came to the game as part of Pokémon Go Sustainability Week and, like Tropius, they are a fruit-inspired Grass-type Pokémon.

Luckily, the steps to evolve Steenee into Tsareena in Pokémon Go they are much simpler than in the main series. Below we indicate how to get bounsweet and evolve to tsareena in Pokemon Go.

How to get Bounsweet in Pokémon Go Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena first appeared in Pokémon Go on Thursday, April 20, during the kickoff of the Sustainability Week 2023 event. During the event you will be able to capture Bounsweet with these methods: Bounsweet. in the wild – Bounsweet will appear during the event on the map.

– Bounsweet will appear during the event on the map. In Temporary Investigation – During the event you will have the opportunity to participate in a Temporary Research that will offer you Drilbur, Trubbish and Bounsweet as rewards. The important thing here is the “temporary” part: you will have to claim your rewards before the end of the event or you will lose all unclaimed rewards.

– During the event you will have the opportunity to participate in a Temporary Research that will offer you Drilbur, Trubbish and Bounsweet as rewards. The important thing here is the “temporary” part: you will have to claim your rewards before the end of the event or you will lose all unclaimed rewards. 7km eggs – Cherubi, Drilbur and Bounsweet will appear on 7km Eggs you collect during the Sustainability Week event. As with the rest of the Eggs, the Pokémon that hatches is decided once you pick it up, so it’s okay if you finish going the distance after the event. It had originally been promised that they would be 2Km Eggs, but Niantic has released a further clarification indicating that they will eventually be 7Km Eggs. Trainers, there was an error in the information on the Sustainability Week blog regarding eggs. We had previously stated that a certain Pokémon would hatch from 2km eggs obtained during the event. The correct information is that it will hatch from “7km eggs”. (Continued) — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 18, 2023

Considering that Bounsweet will appear on rare occasions, for now the best way to find one is in the Timed Research. If you are looking for a Bounsweet with perfect stats, your best bet is Eggs, mind you. Steenee It’s important to remember that Bounsweet shares a chance to spawn with two other Pokémon, so there’s no way to be sure it will spawn. We recommend capturing Bounsweet during the Sustainability Week 2023 event because we don’t know its spawn rate in the future. Usually it is difficult to get after the end of the event, so we recommend adding it to the Pokédex as soon as possible.

How to evolve Bounsweet into Tsareena in Pokémon Go To evolve Bounsweet into Tsareena in Pokémon Go, you will need 125 Bounsweet Candies. To be more exact, you’ll need 25 to evolve Bounsweet into Steenee, and then 100 to evolve Steenee into Tsareena. It’s a much easier method than in the main games, where Steenee must know an attack to evolve into Tsareena. Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena are Grass-type Pokémon. (Image: pokemon.com) If you are looking for Bounsweet in the wild, we recommend using Pinap Berries when trying to capture it to double the Candy. If you still end the event low on Candy, you can make Bounsweet your Buddy Pokémon to keep getting Candy.

Bounsweet in Pokémon Go. (Picture pokemongolive.com)

Bounsweet’s PC in Pokémon Go Bounsweet will have the following CP ranks in Pokémon Go: Bounsweet Max CP – 532 PCs

– 532 PCs Research Reward Bounsweet Normal CP Rank – 178 to 201 PCs

– 178 to 201 PCs Normal CP range when capturing Bounsweet – 271 to 403 PCs

– 271 to 403 PCs Captured Bounsweet PC with weather bonus – 321 to 437 PCs