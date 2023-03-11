How to capture Regidrago in the Pokémon Go elite raid

Pokémon GO is a fireproof game for Niantic. Years go by, but Pokémon trainers from all over the world continue to come out to catch new Pokémon, although veterans need more and more interesting challenges.

From there were born the Elite Raidsa new mode of more difficult raids, and also rarer.

In the new Season 10 (the next three months) there will only be two elite raids: March 11 and April 9.

The first of all, today Saturday March 11stars Regidrago, a new Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield, from the Regice, Regirock, and Registeel family.

How to participate in Elite Raids in Pokémon GO with Regidrago

The first thing you should know is the hours in which you can participate in the elite raids.

It will be available only today Saturday March 11, for half an hour from the following hours

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. local time

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. local time

At those times, the special Raid Eggs will hatch, and the Raid Boss will spawn. for 30 minutes, so you will have that period to capture it.

For this, it is essential meet other trainers in person (Remote Raid Passes are not valid) at the raid site to participate in the raid. By defeating him, you will have a chance to catch him.

Best strategies to defeat Regidrago

As you can easily guess, this Legendary is a Dragon type. That means he is weak against Ice, Fairy and Dragon typesbut resistant to Electro, Fire, Grass and Water.

The best thing to beat in these mega raids is another mega pokémon. If you use dragon type, Mega Salamance or Mega Latios are good options, although we stay with the fairy type of Mega GardevoirFairy-type, using Charm as a fast attack and Magic Shine as a charged attack.

Other good counters that are easier to obtain are Dragoniteusing Dragon Tail, or mamoswineusing Powder Snow and Avalanche.

If you manage to defeat him, in addition to the chance to capture him, players who complete an Elite Raid will receive an exclusive Timed Research, which you can only receive once, where you will get Regirock Candies, Regice Candies, and Registeel Candies.

Of course, keep in mind that, for now, You can’t get a shiny Regidrago in any way in Pokémon GO.

