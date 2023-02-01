How to Catch a Shadow Alolan Vulpix in Pokémon Go

The shadow Alolan Vulpix now appears in Pokémon Go. There is a chance that you can find it while exploring your neighborhood and playing the game, but you have to track it down by looking for it from a specific location. Like many shadow Pokémon, Shadow Alolan Vulpix will not simply appear in the wild. Instead, you need to take the fight to the Team Rocket Grunts and rescue her from them. This is what you need to know about how to catch an Alolan Vulpix shadow in Pokémon Go.

Where to find a Shadow Alolan Vulpix in Pokémon Go

Not all Team Rocket Grunt will have the same roster of Pokémon. Each Team Rocket Grunt has a variety of Pokémon that they will use against you, and only a few are available for you to rescue. If you want to catch a shadow Alolan Vulpix, fight against Team Rocket Grunt who uses Ice-type Pokémon. However, these characters don’t tell you which Pokemon they will use or which Shadow Pokemon you can rescue from them. It all comes down to your dialogue.

The Ice-type Team Rocket Grunt will say, “You’re going to be frozen in your tracks.” If the Grunt you’re about to fight doesn’t use this phrase, you can expect to fight a different team of shadow Pokémon than the one you want to fight. It’s also important to note that even if Team Rocket Grunt uses this phrase, they might not use an Alolan Vulpix. The Alolan Vulpix will be the first Pokemon they use in battle and has a good chance of being the shadow Pokemon you can rescue. Alternatively, you can fight Swinub or Alolan Sandshrew as the first Pokemon.

After defeating the Team Rocket Grunt member who uses Alolan Vulpix, there is a good chance that you will be able to catch him and add him to your team. It is a Pokémon that we highly recommend and that you should use in the Great League.

