How to catch Pokémon #132 Ditto in Pokémon GO

Ditto is the pokemon number 132 in the National PokéDex of Pokémon GO. It’s about a Pokemon very difficult to capture; we basically depend on luck. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to capture ditto. Let’s go there:

How to capture Ditto in Pokémon GO? Where does it appear?

Catching Ditto in Pokémon GO depends entirely on luck. This Pokémon has always been quite special since it was added to the game; Ditto does not appear as such in the game worldbut, when catching certain Pokémon, there is a very long chance that it will reveal that it was actually a Ditto in disguise.

The Pokémon that can be Ditto in Pokémon GO since 03/21/2023 are the following:

The Pokémon that Ditto can transform into, which can also be Shiny/Variocolor, have been changed

Diglett (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Grimer (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

snubbull (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Corphish (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

starry (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

roggenrola (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Tympole (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

litleus (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

These Pokémon can appear in their Shiny/Variocolor aspects.which means that, when capturing them, if it is revealed that it was actually a transformed Ditto, it will also be Shiny/Variocolor.

In other words: if we are very lucky, we can get a Ditto by catching a wild Pokémon from those on the list above. And if we are even luckier, this Ditto can be Shiny/Variocolor.

This is a real nuisance because aside from wanting to catch Ditto for the sake of having it or to fill up PokéDexes, there are some Special Investigations like A Rare Discovery (which allows us to catch Mew) that have a task of catching a Ditto . In short, under normal circumstances, Capturing a Ditto is something extremely complicated.

If you see a good number of Pokémon from the “possible Ditto” list and have a few Poké Balls left over, there’s nothing to lose by catching them all to try your luck and see if any of them were actually a Ditto.

Another fact to note that it is possible that, depending on the celebration of certain events or that some specific investigations are added, it could be easier easily capture Ditto. For example, on February 20, 2021, the event was held Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto; it was a paid event that allowed us to catch Ditto Shiny/Variocolor. We will try to keep you informed of any news or event that may occur and that allows easily capture Ditto.

This is just one page of our Pokémon GO guide. In it we tell you, among other things, how to change our nickname or how to complete all the Special Investigations.