How to Catch Pokemon #352 Kecleon in Pokemon GO

Kecleon is the pokemon number 352 in the PokéDex of Pokémon GO. It is a difficult Pokémon to capture because we depend on chance for it to appear. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to capture Kecleon. Let’s go there:

How to capture Kecleon in Pokémon GO? Where does it appear?

Since 01/07/2023, Kecleon appears in Pokémon GOwhich makes it possible to complete the Hoenn regional PokéDex. Capturing Kecleon in Pokémon GO depends entirely on luck. To “spawn” a Kecleon, we must rotate Photodiscs of pokéstops.

We have a very small chance that when spinning Photodiscs there will be a Kecleon there; by touching it we make it “fall” to the world map

There is a random chance that when you spin a Photo Disc from a PokéStop there will be a Kecleon hiding in it.. If we look closely at the image/photograph of the Photodisc, we may see the characteristic zigzag pattern of Kecleon’s belly. If it appears and we turn the Photodisc of that Pokéstop, we will “throw” Kecleon out of hiding and it will appear on the world map, where we can touch it to capture it as if it were any other wild Pokémon.

Once on the map, we can touch the Kecleon to capture it. We recommend using Ultra Balls and some Frambu Berry to facilitate the capture

The only way available to get a Kecleon Shiny/Variocolor is in the Pokemon GO Las Vegas Tour 2023. It’s about a face-to-face event which takes place on February 18 and 19, 2023 in Sunset Park, Las Vegas, United States. In the rest of the world it’s time to settle for the normal Kecleon… if we find any of them, because its occurrence rate is relatively lowand if we live in a place with few Poképaradas, it will be even more difficult to find a copy of this species.

