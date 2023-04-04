How to catch Regieleki in Pokémon GO elite raids

Togetic isn’t the only important Pokémon this month. During a special Pokémon GO event in April 2023 we will be able to participate in elite raids and we will tell you how to capture Regieleki, the electron golem.

Regieleki first appeared in generation VIII, Pokemon Sword/Shield. It is a legendary pokemon.

When are the elite raids and how to capture Regieleki in Pokémon GO

We will be able to participate in these raids only when the 24 hours it takes for the special Eggs to hatch have passed. At that time, Regieleki will appear for 30 minutes, but we can only face him in person. You cannot participate with remote passes.

Regieleki will only appear in the following hours on Sunday April 9, 2023.

11:00 a.m. (local time)

2:00 p.m. (local time)

5:00 p.m. (local time)

If we can defeat Regieleki in an elite raid of Pokémon GO we will have the opportunity to catch him and participate in a temporary investigation.

Regieleki Temporary Investigation

This temporary research will only be received once if we complete the elite raid. Completing the research tasks we can obtain as rewards:

Regirock Candies

Regice Candies

More Registeel Candies

Everything indicates that soon there will be more raids of this type with other Pokémon, but remote access to them, sadly, will be a thing of the past.

Source: official website of the game