how to catch Shaymin for free in Niantic’s game at Sustainability Week

One of the Pokemon most important singulars of the entire franchise has officially returned to Pokémon Go: shaymin. This beautiful creature can be obtained in the famous Niantic game through a series of special missions, which are available for free and are part of the Sustainability Week.

Catch Shaymin in Pokémon Go

For To catch Shaymin in Pokémon you just have to go to the part of Professor Willow’s special investigations and find the research under the name of Plant and Gratitude. Your journal is automatically updated with the missions and you can start playing for Shaymin to appear.

There is a total of 7 phases in Shaymin’s special investigation in Pokémon Go with very simple and easy tasks to perform during these days. Remember that once you get to the encounter with Shaymin it is impossible for him to escape, but remember to have space and Pokéballs ready to catch him.

How to get Shaymin Sky Form in Pokémon Go

Even though Shaymin Skyform is available in Pokémon Go this pokemon is exclusive for those who bought their access to the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 of Berlin. The transformation of the Pokémon was obtained by completing an exclusive investigation of said event.





Pokémon Shaymin Sky Form only arrived in Berlin

How long does Sustainability Week last in Pokémon Go?

will be from April 20 to 25 that Pokémon Go will celebrate Sustainability Week. In addition to the possibility of getting Shaymin there is also a higher chance of finding Oranguru and Cherubi shiny.