How to clean a silver chain that has turned black due to some component, Discover the best way to care for these pieces at home without spending too much.

If you are someone who has a lot of jewelery made from this material, it is best to take advantage of all the resources you have at home to keep your jewelery spotless.

The option that we are going to present to you on this occasion is an option for cleaning your silver pieces; Speaking of which, we recently told you this Suburbia watch, earrings and necklace combo sells at ‘great discount’,

But if this time you are wondering how you can keep your silver necklace, earrings or rings cleaner than before, then we give you the best option to keep them shining.

And you may have realized that if you don’t keep your jewelry made of this material in careful care, there are chances that the pieces will start to darken.

If this has already happened to you, then there is a good news because we have a home remedy for you that you will love and you will be able to do it without spending anything.

Run and look through all the pieces in your jewelery box that have already turned ugly black and make the silver you have shine again.

How to clean blackened silver chain?

If you want to know how to clean a blackened silver chain, you will be able to do it with just one ingredient present in the kitchen.

According to jewelers, to clean silver properly, it is advisable to use salt in a container with hot water and you must dissolve it completely.

Place the stained pieces in a container and add hot water. Leave the blackened silver chain for about 30 minutes.

Remove from the mixture and wash thoroughly with water, dry with a clean cloth, rub with microfiber to make it shine again and look shiny.

Other options for cleaning silver include using baking soda and repeating the same process with salt; You can also do this with laundry detergent.

Why does silver turn black?

According to jewelers who are experts in making this type of jewellery, the reason for blackening of silver is hydrogen sulphide present in the air.

The chemical reaction of the material and this ingredient promotes the appearance of dark stains. If you want to avoid this, it is best to resort to some completely natural ingredients.