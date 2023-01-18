How to Complete Lucky Wishes Timed Research in Pokémon Go

The Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go has begun, giving players the chance to search for their favorite red Pokémon that appears in the wild. These include a higher chance of finding a shiny Darumaka in the wild, Magikarp, Flareon, Slugma, Numel, Combee, Buneary, Fennekin, Bunnelby, Ponyta, and Magmar. While catching these Pokemon, all players get the Lucky Wishes timed research quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Lucky Wishes Timed Research in Pokemon Go.

All the tasks and rewards of Lucky Wishes in Pokémon Go

All players will go through the same first task in Lucky Wishes Timed Research. However, there will be a choice you will need to make after completing this, and it will determine the reward you will get. The reward is not tied to the activities you need to complete, so regardless of which one you choose, the activities and rewards for those tasks will be no different. It’s only going to change the final rewards.

These are all the Lucky Wishes tasks and their rewards in Pokémon Go.

Homework 1

Catch five Pokemon – 15 Poké Balls

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon five times: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP and a Lucky Egg

From here, you will choose one of three paths. You can choose to Hatch Eggs, Use Incense from Daily Adventures, or Collect Stardust.

hatching eggs

task 2

Catch 10 Pokemon – Bunnelby Encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Magikarp Encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon

Hatch three eggs: Galar Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends: Azumarill Encounter

Rewards: An Egg Incubator and an encounter with Darumaka.

Using the Daily Adventures Incense

task 2

Catch 10 Pokemon – Bunnelby Encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Magikarp Encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon

Hatch three eggs: Galar Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends: Azumarill Encounter

Rewards: An incense and an encounter with Darumaka.

collecting star dust

task 2

Catch 10 Pokemon – Bunnelby Encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Magikarp Encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon

Hatch three eggs: Galar Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends: Azumarill Encounter

Rewards: a star piece and a Darumaka encounter

