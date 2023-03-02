How to connect Pokémon GO with Scarlet and Purple: steps and rewards

Don’t know how to connect Pokémon GO on mobile with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple on Switch? We tell you the steps to follow and what it is for.

One of the great novelties announced on the occasion of Pokémon Day has been, in addition to the DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, it is the connection of Pokémon GO with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. You can now link your account in the mobile game with that of Switch, and here we are going to explain both how to connect Pokémon GO with scarlet and purple as what rewards do you get in doing so.

We are going to detail it step by step and in a very clear way so that you do not get lost at any time. The process is simple, but it requires having a console and phone at hand so that everything goes smoothly. If you do it right, you can get the elusive Gimmighoul in GOor even bring you some other surprise.

How Pokémon GO and Scarlet and Purple connect: step by step guide

For connect Pokémon GO with Pokemon Scarlet and Purplesomething that we must highlight before starting with this step-by-step guide is that you must make sure that your mobile phone and your Nintendo Switch are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. It is the best way to ensure that both devices are detected quickly and easily by following the procedure.

It is also very important that you have both devices at hand. The most recommended is start with the steps of Pokémon GO because, at a certain point, you will have to take the console and follow others to be able to finish. Don’t worry even if it sounds cumbersome, because it’s quite easy. Keep reading and take note!

Steps to follow in Pokémon GO

Within Pokémon GO, tap the Poké Ball at the bottom of the screen to open the game menu. Press “Options”, which is in the upper right corner. Scroll down until you see the “Connected devices and services” section. Enter in the. Now, click on “Nintendo Switch”. On the next screen, click on “Connect to Nintendo Switch”. While looking for the console, take your Switch and follow the steps indicated in the next section. When you do them, come back to this point. Have you already done steps 1 to 8 of your Switch? Well, you have already connected Pokémon GO with Scarlet and Purple.

Steps to follow in Pokémon Scarlet or Purple

First, you need to update Pokémon Scarlet or Purple to version 1.2.0. If the update does not download automatically, “force” it from the Switch main menu, in game options. Enter the game and load your game as usual. Once you take control of your character, access the menu by pressing the “X” button. Enter the Poképortal. Choose the Mystery Gift option. Now, click on “Connection with Pokémon GO”. A message will appear about Vivillon’s motives. Choose “Link a Pokémon GO account”. When it asks whether to link or not, agree. That’s it!

What is the use of connecting Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and Pokémon GO?

In addition to receiving postcards from the mobile game on your Nintendo Switch, the connection between Pokémon GO and Scarlet and Purple mainly serves three things:

The last one will only be possible once Pokémon HOME is updated to allow transfers to and from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It looks like that’s going to happen sooner rather than later though.

