How to damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite to collect dropped microchips

You’re challenged to damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite for one of the final entries in the current Oathbound missions, to collect microchips that fall from the barrier when it starts taking hits. Note that those tokens will only drop when that particular mission is active, so if you try to perform these actions in Fortnite at any other time, you won’t see the results described here. When you get to the right stage, it’s a tall order to find an opponent with an active shield that you can damage, or have them damage your shield if you have it, but it’s helpful that I outline a method here so you can damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite completely by your account.

How to damage Fortnite guardian shields

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first step to take if you want to damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite is to find this item in the first place, unless you get lucky and come across another player running around using this protective barrier. You can often find Guardian Shields by searching Fortnite Oathbound Chests, which are usually scattered throughout the Autumn biomes in the northwest and southeast of the island. You might also see one dropped as loot on the ground, or dropped by another player, so keep your eyes peeled as you explore.

Once you have a Guardian Shield in your inventory, simply equip it and then hold the left trigger before releasing it to throw the item. This will deploy the shield where it lands, forming a protective barrier in front of you. Thankfully, because it’s no longer attached to you, you can switch to a weapon and then shoot it to damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite, and after a few hits, you should see microchips appear next to it. You just need to collect one of these dropped microchips, and this quest will be completed.