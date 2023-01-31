How to damage metal structures to get alloy pieces in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1

Oathbound missions in Fortnite will have you running across the map to find multiple key components and tasks that you need to complete before the end of Chapter 4 Season 1. One of these tasks will have you damaging metal structures to acquire alloy parts. There’s no set type of metal structure you need to take down, so any will do, meaning you can do it almost anywhere on the map with your harvesting tool. This is what you need to know about how to damage metal structures to get alloy parts in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1.

Where to find metal structures to get alloy pieces in Fortnite

Unfortunately, this quest will not direct you to what kind of structures will drop metal. You will need to locate them yourself while playing Fortnite. Luckily, there are several locations scattered throughout the island that contain various large buildings that easily provide metal resources, and they will drop alloy pieces for you to collect.

The best locations to find metal structures will be the north, northeast, east, and southeast parts of the map. These contain many of the most easily accessible metal structures you can find in Fortnite. For example, almost any building in the northern part of the map, among the snow, will be considered a metal structure. These include points of interest such as Brutal Bastion, Lonely Labs, Slappy Shores, and Faulty Splits.

When you get close to these structures, take out your harvesting tool to start hitting them, and as long as they drop pieces of metal for you to use when building something, these count.

Gamepur screenshot

You’ll know you’re getting to the right locations because they’re going to drop Alloy Pieces, a special item that you can only acquire while having this quest. When these drop to the ground, approach them to interact with these items and add them to your inventory. You can proceed to the next mission after you have collected at least five pieces of alloy.

