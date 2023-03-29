How to defeat Cliff from Pokémon GO in March 2023

cliff return to the pokemon go map during March 2023 to advance Team GO Rocket’s plans to take over the world.

Trainers eager to take on Giovanni for a chance to capture a Dark Registeelthey will first have to defeat Cliff, as well as the leaders Sierra and Arlo.

But with a powerful team of corrupted and very aggressive monsters, Cliff may give you trouble in his new invasion of Pokémon GO in March 2023.

how to find cliff in Pokemon GO

Before beginning the confrontation against cliff in pokemon GO during March 2023, you will first need to find its location. As you well know, this leader of the team GO rocket He often hides behind his recruits, whom you must defeat in combat before you can engage him.

Your goal will be to get a rocket radar. You can create one by collecting the six mystery pieces that will be dropped by recruits from the team GO rocket after being defeated. With this device working you will be able to locate without problem not only cliff, but to all the leaders of the organization except the powerful Giovanni.

Here is a guide to defeat all Team GO Rocket recruits.

guide to beat cliff of Pokemon GO in March 2023

The most important thing to defeat cliff pokemon go in March 2023 will be to analyze and exploit the weaknesses of your team of dark Pokémon.

This will be easy to do by knowing your Pokémon beforehand. The most difficult part of the fight will be the random matches. For them you will need versatile equipment that will serve you in any situation.

Below we will use some terms such as “types”, “resistant” and “weak” applied to Pokémon GO. Any questions you have about it, you can consult our table of Pokémon GO types. Also remember that boosted versions of your Pokémon will give you more chances to win, including Mega Evolutions and Shadow versions.

Dark Magnemite: weaknesses and counters

First you will have to defeat the fixed monster of Cliff in Pokémon GO before starting random combat. This time it is nothing less than dark Magnemite, against which it will be very easy to prepare.

Magnemite is an Electric and Steel type Pokémon, weak against Fire, Ground and Fighting type attacks. These are some interesting counters:

Rhyperior: Mud Slap and Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud Slap and Earthquake

Landorus: Shot mud and Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud Slap and Equine Strength

Garchomp: Shot mud and Earthquake

Groudon: Shot mud and Earthquake

Swampert: Shot Mud and Earthquake

Flygon: Shot mud and Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud Slap and Earthquake

Rhydon: Mud Slap and Earthquake

Facing Cliff’s second option in Pokémon GO

For the second round with Cliff in Pokémon GO, the villain will try to mistake you for a random Pokémon. This one will be decided by luck between Dark Omastar, Dark Pinsir and Dark Venusaur.

omastar It is a Rock and Water type Pokémon, so it has good weaknesses including Fighting, Ground, and Electric. However, his biggest weakness will be Grass-types, as they will deal 256% damage to him.

Here are some of the most popular options:

Venusaur: Vine Whip and Fierce Plant

Zarude: Vine Whip and Whiplash

Kartana: Sharp Blade and Sharp Blade

Tapu Bulu: Seeder and Lasso Herb

Roserade: Razor Blade and Solar Beam

Torterra: Sharp Blade and Ferocious Plant

Rillaboom: Sharp Blade and Lasso Grass

Chesnaught: Vine Whip and Fierce Plant

Xurkitree: Spark and Whiplash

Breloom: Seeder and Weed lasso

Celebi: Magic Leaf and Rainleaf

pinsir It’s a Bug-type Pokémon, so its weaknesses are pretty straightforward: Flying-, Rock-, and Fire-type attacks.

These are his best counters:

Moltres: Wing Attack and Air Attack

Volcarona: Fire Spin and Suffocate

Chandelure: Fire Spin and Shadow Ball

Reshiram: Fiery Fang and Suffocation

Darmanitan: Fiery Fang and Overheat

Charizard: Fire Spin and Fiery Ring

Entei: Fiery Fang and Overheat

Rampardos: Anti-Aircraft and Avalanche

Tyranitar: Anti-Aircraft and Sharp Rock

Finally, venusaur It is a Grass and Poison type, so the Fire-type Pokémon mentioned above will also work for you in this matchup. Other weaknesses include Flying, Ice, and Psychic types.

Here are some alternatives:

Mewtwo: Confusion and Psychic

Hoopa: Confusion and Psychic

Moltres: Wing Attack and Air Attack

Calyrex: Confusion and Psychoload

Deoxys: Zen Headbutt and Psycho Attack

Galar Darmanitan: Ice Fang and Avalanche

Espeon: Confusion and Psychic

Countering Cliff’s third pick

The Cliff’s third option in Pokémon GO during March 2023 it might surprise you, as it is made up of ferocious Pokémon like Camerupt, Sharpedo, and Tyranitar in their dark versions. Anyone can randomly touch you, so you should consider them all.

Camerupt is a Fire and Ground type Pokemon with only two weaknesses: Ground and Water. However, it will take 256% damage from the latter, so it will be your best option.

Some popular options currently are:

Swampert: Shot mud and Hydrocannon

Kyogre: Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Empoleon: Waterfall and Hydrocanyon

Kingler: Bubble and Hammer

Crawdaunt: Cascade and Hammer Slam

Sharpedo: Waterfall and Hydropump

Vaporeon: Water gun and Hydropump

Feraligatr: Water Gun and Hydro Pump

Bastoise: Water gun and Hydrocannon

Sharpedo for its part is of the Water and Dark type, so it is weak against the Fighting, Bug, Electric, Fairy and Grass types. Here are some good counters:

Terrakion: Double Kick and Holy Sword

Pheromosa: Low Kick and Accurate Wave

Lucario: Counterattack and Aural Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter Strike and Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counterattack and Dynamic Punch

Kartana: Sharp Blade and Sharp Blade

Xurkitree: Thundershock and Spark

Blaziken: Counter Strike and True Wave

Tyranitar is a Rock and Dark-type Pokémon that is quite difficult to take down. It is weak against Ground, Bug, Steel, Fairy, Grass, and Water types. However, you will be served the most by Fighting-type attacks, which deal 256% of the damage.

Many of the Pokémon mentioned above will serve you well here, especially Terrakion, Pheromosa, Lucario, Conkeldurr, Machamp, and Blaziken.