How to defeat Cliff from Pokémon GO in March 2023

cliff return to the pokemon go map during March 2023 to advance Team GO Rocket’s plans to take over the world.
Trainers eager to take on Giovanni for a chance to capture a Dark Registeelthey will first have to defeat Cliff, as well as the leaders Sierra and Arlo.
But with a powerful team of corrupted and very aggressive monsters, Cliff may give you trouble in his new invasion of Pokémon GO in March 2023.
how to find cliff in Pokemon GO
Before beginning the confrontation against cliff in pokemon GO during March 2023, you will first need to find its location. As you well know, this leader of the team GO rocket He often hides behind his recruits, whom you must defeat in combat before you can engage him.
Your goal will be to get a rocket radar. You can create one by collecting the six mystery pieces that will be dropped by recruits from the team GO rocket after being defeated. With this device working you will be able to locate without problem not only cliff, but to all the leaders of the organization except the powerful Giovanni.
Here is a guide to defeat all Team GO Rocket recruits.
guide to beat cliff of Pokemon GO in March 2023
The most important thing to defeat cliff pokemon go in March 2023 will be to analyze and exploit the weaknesses of your team of dark Pokémon.
This will be easy to do by knowing your Pokémon beforehand. The most difficult part of the fight will be the random matches. For them you will need versatile equipment that will serve you in any situation.
Below we will use some terms such as “types”, “resistant” and “weak” applied to Pokémon GO. Any questions you have about it, you can consult our table of Pokémon GO types. Also remember that boosted versions of your Pokémon will give you more chances to win, including Mega Evolutions and Shadow versions.
Dark Magnemite: weaknesses and counters
First you will have to defeat the fixed monster of Cliff in Pokémon GO before starting random combat. This time it is nothing less than dark Magnemite, against which it will be very easy to prepare.
Magnemite is an Electric and Steel type Pokémon, weak against Fire, Ground and Fighting type attacks. These are some interesting counters:
- Rhyperior: Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Excadrill: Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Landorus: Shot mud and Earthquake
- Mamoswine: Mud Slap and Equine Strength
- Garchomp: Shot mud and Earthquake
- Groudon: Shot mud and Earthquake
- Swampert: Shot Mud and Earthquake
- Flygon: Shot mud and Earthquake
- Krookodile: Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Rhydon: Mud Slap and Earthquake
Facing Cliff’s second option in Pokémon GO
For the second round with Cliff in Pokémon GO, the villain will try to mistake you for a random Pokémon. This one will be decided by luck between Dark Omastar, Dark Pinsir and Dark Venusaur.
omastar It is a Rock and Water type Pokémon, so it has good weaknesses including Fighting, Ground, and Electric. However, his biggest weakness will be Grass-types, as they will deal 256% damage to him.
Here are some of the most popular options:
- Venusaur: Vine Whip and Fierce Plant
- Zarude: Vine Whip and Whiplash
- Kartana: Sharp Blade and Sharp Blade
- Tapu Bulu: Seeder and Lasso Herb
- Roserade: Razor Blade and Solar Beam
- Torterra: Sharp Blade and Ferocious Plant
- Rillaboom: Sharp Blade and Lasso Grass
- Chesnaught: Vine Whip and Fierce Plant
- Xurkitree: Spark and Whiplash
- Breloom: Seeder and Weed lasso
- Celebi: Magic Leaf and Rainleaf
pinsir It’s a Bug-type Pokémon, so its weaknesses are pretty straightforward: Flying-, Rock-, and Fire-type attacks.
These are his best counters:
- Moltres: Wing Attack and Air Attack
- Volcarona: Fire Spin and Suffocate
- Chandelure: Fire Spin and Shadow Ball
- Reshiram: Fiery Fang and Suffocation
- Darmanitan: Fiery Fang and Overheat
- Charizard: Fire Spin and Fiery Ring
- Entei: Fiery Fang and Overheat
- Rampardos: Anti-Aircraft and Avalanche
- Tyranitar: Anti-Aircraft and Sharp Rock
Finally, venusaur It is a Grass and Poison type, so the Fire-type Pokémon mentioned above will also work for you in this matchup. Other weaknesses include Flying, Ice, and Psychic types.
Here are some alternatives:
- Mewtwo: Confusion and Psychic
- Hoopa: Confusion and Psychic
- Moltres: Wing Attack and Air Attack
- Calyrex: Confusion and Psychoload
- Deoxys: Zen Headbutt and Psycho Attack
- Galar Darmanitan: Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Espeon: Confusion and Psychic
Countering Cliff’s third pick
The Cliff’s third option in Pokémon GO during March 2023 it might surprise you, as it is made up of ferocious Pokémon like Camerupt, Sharpedo, and Tyranitar in their dark versions. Anyone can randomly touch you, so you should consider them all.
Camerupt is a Fire and Ground type Pokemon with only two weaknesses: Ground and Water. However, it will take 256% damage from the latter, so it will be your best option.
Some popular options currently are:
- Swampert: Shot mud and Hydrocannon
- Kyogre: Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Empoleon: Waterfall and Hydrocanyon
- Kingler: Bubble and Hammer
- Crawdaunt: Cascade and Hammer Slam
- Sharpedo: Waterfall and Hydropump
- Vaporeon: Water gun and Hydropump
- Feraligatr: Water Gun and Hydro Pump
- Bastoise: Water gun and Hydrocannon
Sharpedo for its part is of the Water and Dark type, so it is weak against the Fighting, Bug, Electric, Fairy and Grass types. Here are some good counters:
- Terrakion: Double Kick and Holy Sword
- Pheromosa: Low Kick and Accurate Wave
- Lucario: Counterattack and Aural Sphere
- Conkeldurr: Counter Strike and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp: Counterattack and Dynamic Punch
- Kartana: Sharp Blade and Sharp Blade
- Xurkitree: Thundershock and Spark
- Blaziken: Counter Strike and True Wave
Tyranitar is a Rock and Dark-type Pokémon that is quite difficult to take down. It is weak against Ground, Bug, Steel, Fairy, Grass, and Water types. However, you will be served the most by Fighting-type attacks, which deal 256% of the damage.
Many of the Pokémon mentioned above will serve you well here, especially Terrakion, Pheromosa, Lucario, Conkeldurr, Machamp, and Blaziken.