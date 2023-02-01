How to defeat Cliff, Sierra and Arlo, the Leaders of Team GO Rocket in Pokémon GO (February 2023) – Pokémon GO

Every month, the players of Pokémon GO have the opportunity to carry out one of the most interesting challenges in the game: defeat all 3 Team GO Rocket Leaders. Thus, if they meet a series of requirements, they will have the opportunity to face cliff, saw Y arlothree quite tough opponents who, in addition, are the key to be able to fight against Giovannithe head honcho of the criminal team of the game of Niantic Labs for smart phones.
In this way, we will tell you about the requirements needed to find the 3 Team GO Rocket Leaders. After that, we will delve into the equipment that these will have during the month of February and in the different options to defeat them without much suffering. Therefore, if you want to know how to find Cliff, Sierra and Arlo and give them their due, follow our guide and our tips to defeat these fearsome trainers.
Requirements to find the 3 Team GO Rocket Leaders (Cliff, Sierra and Arlo)
- reach the level 8 of Trainer.
- Defeat Team GO Rocket recruits in Flying Balloons or PokéStops.
- When you have defeated 6you will have the necessary components to build a Rocket Radar.
- Activate your new device and from 06:00 to 22:00 (local time) meet one of the leaders from Team GO Rocket to challenge him to a fight.
- Once you have beaten him, you will have to repeat the process until you defeat another 2 Leaders, an essential requirement for being able to challenge Giovanni in Pokémon GO.
Equipment and counters to defeat Cliff, leader of Team GO Rocket
During the month of February, Cliff will have a team made up of the following Pokémon:
- first pokemon: Magnemite.
- second pokemon: Omastar, Pinsir or Venusaur.
- third pokemon: Camerupt, Sharpedo or Tyranitar.
First Pokémon: best counters against Magnemite
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
excadrill
|
Earth / Steel
|
mud slap (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack)
|
groudon
|
Land
|
shot mud (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack)
|
Landorus (totem form)
|
Ground / Flying
|
shot mud (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack)
|
mamoswine
|
Ice / Earth
|
mud slap (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack)
Second Pokémon: best counters against Omastar
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
kartana
|
Plant / Steel
|
sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack)
|
roserade
|
Grass / Poison
|
sharp blade (quick attack) and Solar ray (charged attack)
|
xurkitree
|
Electric
|
Spark (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack)
|
Zarude
|
Dark / Plant
|
Vine Whip (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack)
Second Pokémon: best counters against Pinsir
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
chandelure
|
Ghost / Fire
|
Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
|
darmanitan (galar form)
|
Ice Fire
|
Ice Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
|
reshiram
|
Fire Dragon
|
Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
|
volcano
|
Bug / Fire
|
Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
Second Pokémon: best counters against Venusaur
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
calyrex (spectral horseman)
|
Psychic / Ghost
|
Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)
|
darmanitan (galar form)
|
Ice Fire
|
Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)
|
hoopa (unbound form)
|
Psychic / Dark
|
Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)
|
reshiram
|
Fire Dragon
|
Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
Third Pokémon: best counters against Camerupt
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
Inteleon
|
Water
|
Water gun (quick attack) and Surf (charged attack)
|
kingler
|
Water
|
Bubble (quick attack) and hammer (charged attack)
|
kyogre
|
Water
|
Waterfall (quick attack) and hydropump (charged attack)
|
wishiwashi (bank form)
|
Water
|
Waterfall (quick attack) and Surf (charged attack)
Third Pokémon: best counters against Sharpedo
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
kartana
|
Plant / Steel
|
sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack)
|
pheromosa
|
Bug / Fight
|
Sting (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack)
|
terrakion
|
Rock / Fight
|
Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)
|
xurkitree
|
Electric
|
Spark (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack)
Third Pokémon: best counters against Tyranitar
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
lucario
|
Fight / Steel
|
Counterattack (quick attack) and Aural sphere (charged attack)
|
pheromosa
|
Bug / Fight
|
Low kick (quick attack) and point blank (charged attack)
|
terrakion
|
Rock / Fight
|
Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)
|
Urshifu (Flowing Style)
|
Fight / Water
|
Counterattack (quick attack) and Dynamic Fist (charged attack)
Equipment and counters to defeat Sierra, leader of Team GO Rocket
During the month of February, Sierra will have a team made up of the following Pokémon:
- first pokemon: Beldum.
- second pokemon: Flygon, Lapras or Sharpedo.
- third pokemon: Alakazam or Houndoom.
First Pokémon: best counters against Beldum
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
motion
|
chandelier
|
Ghost / Fire
|
Fire Spin (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack)
|
darmanitan
|
Fire
|
Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
|
reshiram
|
Fire Dragon
|
Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
|
gengar
|
Ghost / Poison
|
Lick (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack)
Second Pokémon: best counters against Flygon
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
motion
|
darmanitan (galar form)
|
Ice Fire
|
Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)
|
kyurem (black)
|
Dragon / Ice
|
dragon tail (quick attack) and Blizzard (charged attack)
|
mamoswine
|
Ice / Earth
|
powder snow (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)
|
weavile
|
Dark / Ice
|
ice ridge (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)
Second Pokémon: best counters against Lapras
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
motion
|
kartana
|
Plant / Steel
|
sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack)
|
pheromosa
|
Bug / Fight
|
Low kick (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack)
|
terrakion
|
Rock / Fight
|
Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)
|
xurkitree
|
Electric
|
thundershock (quick attack) and Spark (charged attack)
Second Pokémon: best counters against Sharpedo
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
kartana
|
Plant / Steel
|
sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack)
|
pheromosa
|
Bug / Fight
|
Sting (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack)
|
terrakion
|
Rock / Fight
|
Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)
|
xurkitree
|
Electric
|
Spark (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack)
Third Pokémon: best counters against Alakazam
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
chandelure
|
Ghost / Fire
|
Misfortune (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack)
|
dragapult
|
Dragon / Ghost
|
Misfortune (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack)
|
gengar
|
Ghost / Poison
|
Lick (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack)
|
pheromosa
|
Bug / Fight
|
Sting (quick attack) and Buzz (charged attack)
Third Pokémon: best counters against Houndoom
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
Lucario
|
Fight / Steel
|
Counterattack (quick attack) and Aural sphere (charged attack)
|
pheromosa
|
Bug / Fight
|
Low kick (quick attack) and Accurate wave
|
rampardos
|
Rock
|
Antiaircraft (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)
|
terrakiom
|
Rock / Fight
|
Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)
Equipment and counters to defeat Arlo, leader of Team GO Rocket
During the month of February, Arlo will have a team made up of the following Pokémon:
- first pokemon: Nidoran (male).
- second pokemon: Cradily, Crobat or Steelix.
- third pokemon:Scizor.
First Pokémon: best counters for Nidoran (male)
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
calyrex (spectral horseman)
|
Psychic / Ghost
|
Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)
|
deoxys (attack)
|
Psychic
|
Zen Headbutt (quick attack) and psycho attack (charged attack)
|
hoopa
|
Psychic / Dark
|
Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)
|
mewtwo
|
Psychic
|
Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)
Second Pokémon: best counters for Cradily
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
Darmanitan (Galarian form)
|
Ice Fire
|
Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)
|
pheromosa
|
Bug / Fight
|
Sting (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack)
|
terrakiom
|
Rock / Fight
|
Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)
|
Zacian (supreme sword)
|
Fairy / Steel
|
Metal claw (quick attack) and iron headbutt (charged attack)
Second Pokémon: best counters for Crobat
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
Calyrex (Spectral Rider)
|
Psychic / Ghost
|
Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)
|
darmanitan (galar form)
|
Ice Fire
|
Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)
|
deoxys (attack)
|
Psychic
|
Zen Headbutt (quick attack) and Electro cannon (charged attack)
|
hoopa (unbound form)
|
Psychic / Dark
|
Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)
Second Pokémon: best counters for Steelix
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
Lucario
|
Fight / Steel
|
Counterattack (quick attack) and Aural sphere (charged attack)
|
pheromosa
|
Bug / Fight
|
Low kick (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack)
|
reshiram
|
Fire Dragon
|
Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
|
terrakiom
|
Rock / Fight
|
Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)
Third Pokémon: best counters for Scizor
|
Pokemon
|
type
|
movements
|
chandelier
|
Ghost / Fire
|
Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
|
darmanitan
|
Fire
|
Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
|
reshiram
|
Fire Dragon
|
Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
|
volcano
|
Bug / Fire
|
Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)
