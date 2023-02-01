How to defeat Cliff, Sierra and Arlo, the Leaders of Team GO Rocket in Pokémon GO (February 2023) – Pokémon GO

Every month, the players of Pokémon GO have the opportunity to carry out one of the most interesting challenges in the game: defeat all 3 Team GO Rocket Leaders. Thus, if they meet a series of requirements, they will have the opportunity to face cliff, saw Y arlothree quite tough opponents who, in addition, are the key to be able to fight against Giovannithe head honcho of the criminal team of the game of Niantic Labs for smart phones.

In this way, we will tell you about the requirements needed to find the 3 Team GO Rocket Leaders. After that, we will delve into the equipment that these will have during the month of February and in the different options to defeat them without much suffering. Therefore, if you want to know how to find Cliff, Sierra and Arlo and give them their due, follow our guide and our tips to defeat these fearsome trainers.

Requirements to find the 3 Team GO Rocket Leaders (Cliff, Sierra and Arlo)

reach the level 8 of Trainer.

of Trainer. Defeat Team GO Rocket recruits in Flying Balloons or PokéStops.

in Flying Balloons or PokéStops. When you have defeated 6 you will have the necessary components to build a Rocket Radar .

you will have the necessary components to build a . Activate your new device and from 06:00 to 22:00 (local time) meet one of the leaders from Team GO Rocket to challenge him to a fight.

from Team GO Rocket to challenge him to a fight. Once you have beaten him, you will have to repeat the process until you defeat another 2 Leaders, an essential requirement for being able to challenge Giovanni in Pokémon GO .

Equipment and counters to defeat Cliff, leader of Team GO Rocket

During the month of February, Cliff will have a team made up of the following Pokémon:

first pokemon : Magnemite.

: Magnemite. second pokemon : Omastar, Pinsir or Venusaur.

: Omastar, Pinsir or Venusaur. third pokemon: Camerupt, Sharpedo or Tyranitar.

First Pokémon: best counters against Magnemite

Pokemon type movements excadrill Earth / Steel mud slap (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack) groudon Land shot mud (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack) Landorus (totem form) Ground / Flying shot mud (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack) mamoswine Ice / Earth mud slap (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Omastar

Pokemon type movements kartana Plant / Steel sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack) roserade Grass / Poison sharp blade (quick attack) and Solar ray (charged attack) xurkitree Electric Spark (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack) Zarude Dark / Plant Vine Whip (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Pinsir

Pokemon type movements chandelure Ghost / Fire Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack) darmanitan (galar form) Ice Fire Ice Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack) reshiram Fire Dragon Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack) volcano Bug / Fire Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Venusaur

Pokemon type movements calyrex (spectral horseman) Psychic / Ghost Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack) darmanitan (galar form) Ice Fire Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack) hoopa (unbound form) Psychic / Dark Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack) reshiram Fire Dragon Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters against Camerupt

Pokemon type movements Inteleon Water Water gun (quick attack) and Surf (charged attack) kingler Water Bubble (quick attack) and hammer (charged attack) kyogre Water Waterfall (quick attack) and hydropump (charged attack) wishiwashi (bank form) Water Waterfall (quick attack) and Surf (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters against Sharpedo

Pokemon type movements kartana Plant / Steel sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack) pheromosa Bug / Fight Sting (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack) terrakion Rock / Fight Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack) xurkitree Electric Spark (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters against Tyranitar

Pokemon type movements lucario Fight / Steel Counterattack (quick attack) and Aural sphere (charged attack) pheromosa Bug / Fight Low kick (quick attack) and point blank (charged attack) terrakion Rock / Fight Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack) Urshifu (Flowing Style) Fight / Water Counterattack (quick attack) and Dynamic Fist (charged attack)

Equipment and counters to defeat Sierra, leader of Team GO Rocket

During the month of February, Sierra will have a team made up of the following Pokémon:

first pokemon : Beldum.

: Beldum. second pokemon : Flygon, Lapras or Sharpedo.

: Flygon, Lapras or Sharpedo. third pokemon: Alakazam or Houndoom.

First Pokémon: best counters against Beldum

Pokemon type motion chandelier Ghost / Fire Fire Spin (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack) darmanitan Fire Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack) reshiram Fire Dragon Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack) gengar Ghost / Poison Lick (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Flygon

Pokemon type motion darmanitan (galar form) Ice Fire Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack) kyurem (black) Dragon / Ice dragon tail (quick attack) and Blizzard (charged attack) mamoswine Ice / Earth powder snow (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack) weavile Dark / Ice ice ridge (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Lapras

Pokemon type motion kartana Plant / Steel sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack) pheromosa Bug / Fight Low kick (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack) terrakion Rock / Fight Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack) xurkitree Electric thundershock (quick attack) and Spark (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Sharpedo

Pokemon type movements kartana Plant / Steel sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack) pheromosa Bug / Fight Sting (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack) terrakion Rock / Fight Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack) xurkitree Electric Spark (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters against Alakazam

Pokemon type movements chandelure Ghost / Fire Misfortune (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack) dragapult Dragon / Ghost Misfortune (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack) gengar Ghost / Poison Lick (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack) pheromosa Bug / Fight Sting (quick attack) and Buzz (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters against Houndoom

Pokemon type movements Lucario Fight / Steel Counterattack (quick attack) and Aural sphere (charged attack) pheromosa Bug / Fight Low kick (quick attack) and Accurate wave rampardos Rock Antiaircraft (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack) terrakiom Rock / Fight Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)

Equipment and counters to defeat Arlo, leader of Team GO Rocket

During the month of February, Arlo will have a team made up of the following Pokémon:

first pokemon : Nidoran (male).

: Nidoran (male). second pokemon : Cradily, Crobat or Steelix.

: Cradily, Crobat or Steelix. third pokemon:Scizor.

First Pokémon: best counters for Nidoran (male)

Pokemon type movements calyrex (spectral horseman) Psychic / Ghost Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack) deoxys (attack) Psychic Zen Headbutt (quick attack) and psycho attack (charged attack) hoopa Psychic / Dark Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack) mewtwo Psychic Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters for Cradily

Pokemon type movements Darmanitan (Galarian form) Ice Fire Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack) pheromosa Bug / Fight Sting (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack) terrakiom Rock / Fight Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack) Zacian (supreme sword) Fairy / Steel Metal claw (quick attack) and iron headbutt (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters for Crobat

Pokemon type movements Calyrex (Spectral Rider) Psychic / Ghost Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack) darmanitan (galar form) Ice Fire Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack) deoxys (attack) Psychic Zen Headbutt (quick attack) and Electro cannon (charged attack) hoopa (unbound form) Psychic / Dark Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters for Steelix

Pokemon type movements Lucario Fight / Steel Counterattack (quick attack) and Aural sphere (charged attack) pheromosa Bug / Fight Low kick (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack) reshiram Fire Dragon Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack) terrakiom Rock / Fight Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters for Scizor

Pokemon type movements chandelier Ghost / Fire Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack) darmanitan Fire Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack) reshiram Fire Dragon Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack) volcano Bug / Fire Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)