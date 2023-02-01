How to defeat Cliff, Sierra and Arlo, the Leaders of Team GO Rocket in Pokémon GO (February 2023) – Pokémon GO

Every month, the players of Pokémon GO have the opportunity to carry out one of the most interesting challenges in the game: defeat all 3 Team GO Rocket Leaders. Thus, if they meet a series of requirements, they will have the opportunity to face cliff, saw Y arlothree quite tough opponents who, in addition, are the key to be able to fight against Giovannithe head honcho of the criminal team of the game of Niantic Labs for smart phones.

In this way, we will tell you about the requirements needed to find the 3 Team GO Rocket Leaders. After that, we will delve into the equipment that these will have during the month of February and in the different options to defeat them without much suffering. Therefore, if you want to know how to find Cliff, Sierra and Arlo and give them their due, follow our guide and our tips to defeat these fearsome trainers.

Requirements to find the 3 Team GO Rocket Leaders (Cliff, Sierra and Arlo)

  • reach the level 8 of Trainer.
  • Defeat Team GO Rocket recruits in Flying Balloons or PokéStops.
  • When you have defeated 6you will have the necessary components to build a Rocket Radar.
  • Activate your new device and from 06:00 to 22:00 (local time) meet one of the leaders from Team GO Rocket to challenge him to a fight.
  • Once you have beaten him, you will have to repeat the process until you defeat another 2 Leaders, an essential requirement for being able to challenge Giovanni in Pokémon GO.

Equipment and counters to defeat Cliff, leader of Team GO Rocket

During the month of February, Cliff will have a team made up of the following Pokémon:

  • first pokemon: Magnemite.
  • second pokemon: Omastar, Pinsir or Venusaur.
  • third pokemon: Camerupt, Sharpedo or Tyranitar.

First Pokémon: best counters against Magnemite

Pokemon

type

movements

excadrill

Earth / Steel

mud slap (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack)

groudon

Land

shot mud (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack)

Landorus (totem form)

Ground / Flying

shot mud (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack)

mamoswine

Ice / Earth

mud slap (quick attack) and Earthquake (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Omastar

Pokemon

type

movements

kartana

Plant / Steel

sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack)

roserade

Grass / Poison

sharp blade (quick attack) and Solar ray (charged attack)

xurkitree

Electric

Spark (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack)

Zarude

Dark / Plant

Vine Whip (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Pinsir

Pokemon

type

movements

chandelure

Ghost / Fire

Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

darmanitan (galar form)

Ice Fire

Ice Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

reshiram

Fire Dragon

Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

volcano

Bug / Fire

Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Venusaur

Pokemon

type

movements

calyrex (spectral horseman)

Psychic / Ghost

Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)

darmanitan (galar form)

Ice Fire

Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)

hoopa (unbound form)

Psychic / Dark

Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)

reshiram

Fire Dragon

Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters against Camerupt

Pokemon

type

movements

Inteleon

Water

Water gun (quick attack) and Surf (charged attack)

kingler

Water

Bubble (quick attack) and hammer (charged attack)

kyogre

Water

Waterfall (quick attack) and hydropump (charged attack)

wishiwashi (bank form)

Water

Waterfall (quick attack) and Surf (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters against Sharpedo

Pokemon

type

movements

kartana

Plant / Steel

sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack)

pheromosa

Bug / Fight

Sting (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack)

terrakion

Rock / Fight

Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)

xurkitree

Electric

Spark (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters against Tyranitar

Pokemon

type

movements

lucario

Fight / Steel

Counterattack (quick attack) and Aural sphere (charged attack)

pheromosa

Bug / Fight

Low kick (quick attack) and point blank (charged attack)

terrakion

Rock / Fight

Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)

Urshifu (Flowing Style)

Fight / Water

Counterattack (quick attack) and Dynamic Fist (charged attack)

Equipment and counters to defeat Sierra, leader of Team GO Rocket

During the month of February, Sierra will have a team made up of the following Pokémon:

  • first pokemon: Beldum.
  • second pokemon: Flygon, Lapras or Sharpedo.
  • third pokemon: Alakazam or Houndoom.

First Pokémon: best counters against Beldum

Pokemon

type

motion

chandelier

Ghost / Fire

Fire Spin (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack)

darmanitan

Fire

Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

reshiram

Fire Dragon

Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

gengar

Ghost / Poison

Lick (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Flygon

Pokemon

type

motion

darmanitan (galar form)

Ice Fire

Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)

kyurem (black)

Dragon / Ice

dragon tail (quick attack) and Blizzard (charged attack)

mamoswine

Ice / Earth

powder snow (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)

weavile

Dark / Ice

ice ridge (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Lapras

Pokemon

type

motion

kartana

Plant / Steel

sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack)

pheromosa

Bug / Fight

Low kick (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack)

terrakion

Rock / Fight

Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)

xurkitree

Electric

thundershock (quick attack) and Spark (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters against Sharpedo

Pokemon

type

movements

kartana

Plant / Steel

sharp blade (quick attack) and sharp blade (charged attack)

pheromosa

Bug / Fight

Sting (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack)

terrakion

Rock / Fight

Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)

xurkitree

Electric

Spark (quick attack) and Lash (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters against Alakazam

Pokemon

type

movements

chandelure

Ghost / Fire

Misfortune (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack)

dragapult

Dragon / Ghost

Misfortune (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack)

gengar

Ghost / Poison

Lick (quick attack) and Shadow ball (charged attack)

pheromosa

Bug / Fight

Sting (quick attack) and Buzz (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters against Houndoom

Pokemon

type

movements

Lucario

Fight / Steel

Counterattack (quick attack) and Aural sphere (charged attack)

pheromosa

Bug / Fight

Low kick (quick attack) and Accurate wave

rampardos

Rock

Antiaircraft (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)

terrakiom

Rock / Fight

Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)

Equipment and counters to defeat Arlo, leader of Team GO Rocket

During the month of February, Arlo will have a team made up of the following Pokémon:

  • first pokemon: Nidoran (male).
  • second pokemon: Cradily, Crobat or Steelix.
  • third pokemon:Scizor.

First Pokémon: best counters for Nidoran (male)

Pokemon

type

movements

calyrex (spectral horseman)

Psychic / Ghost

Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)

deoxys (attack)

Psychic

Zen Headbutt (quick attack) and psycho attack (charged attack)

hoopa

Psychic / Dark

Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)

mewtwo

Psychic

Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters for Cradily

Pokemon

type

movements

Darmanitan (Galarian form)

Ice Fire

Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)

pheromosa

Bug / Fight

Sting (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack)

terrakiom

Rock / Fight

Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)

Zacian (supreme sword)

Fairy / Steel

Metal claw (quick attack) and iron headbutt (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters for Crobat

Pokemon

type

movements

Calyrex (Spectral Rider)

Psychic / Ghost

Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)

darmanitan (galar form)

Ice Fire

Ice Fang (quick attack) and Avalanche (charged attack)

deoxys (attack)

Psychic

Zen Headbutt (quick attack) and Electro cannon (charged attack)

hoopa (unbound form)

Psychic / Dark

Confusion (quick attack) and Psychic (charged attack)

Second Pokémon: best counters for Steelix

Pokemon

type

movements

Lucario

Fight / Steel

Counterattack (quick attack) and Aural sphere (charged attack)

pheromosa

Bug / Fight

Low kick (quick attack) and Accurate wave (charged attack)

reshiram

Fire Dragon

Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

terrakiom

Rock / Fight

Double Kick (quick attack) and holy sword (charged attack)

Third Pokémon: best counters for Scizor

Pokemon

type

movements

chandelier

Ghost / Fire

Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

darmanitan

Fire

Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

reshiram

Fire Dragon

Fire Fang (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

volcano

Bug / Fire

Fire Spin (quick attack) and Suffocation (charged attack)

If you want to keep up with other guides like this one and would like to discuss them with other members of the community, join the 3DJuegos Discord server to keep up to date with all our news.

