How to download and install Fortnite on Android officially

We recently told you that Fortnite finally opened new servers in Mexico, which will make the game have faster response time and a better gaming experience in all gamesand on all available platforms, including the official mobile version.

Therefore, today we are going to explain how can you download fortnite on android officially, and easily install it on your smartphone to enjoy one of the most popular battle royales, which will now include content from the Attack on Titan (Shingeki no kyojin) anime in the Fortnite battle pass.

What are the requirements to be able to play Fortnite on Android

Officially Fortnite for mobile has some minimum requirements to meet, among those found:

64-bit Android devices with ARM64 processor

Android 8.0 or higher

4GB RAM

GPU Adreno 530 or higher

Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher.

At least 12 GB of free storage





How to download and install Fortinite on Android officially

How do you know, it’s been a while Epic Games pulled Fortnite from mobile app storesHowever, the application has always had official support for these platforms.

Downloading Fortnite on Android is actually very simple, because you only need to go to the official Fortnite portal, where you can Officially download the Epic Games installer to then install Fortnite on your smartphone.





We recommend you visit the website directly from your cell phone, so that when you download the file, you can easily install it. Remember that permissions must be given “unknown sources” to install applications outside the Play Store.

These permissions can be enabled in the settings of your phone, but the most common is that when installing the APK you will be asked if you want to enable the permissions at that point, you will need to accept and then confirm the installation of the package.

And once downloaded the installer Epic Gameswe will only have to press the button “Obtain” of the Fortnite app to start installing the game on our smartphone.





Finally, all you need to do is open the application and enter your Epic Games account to log in and start playing. Being the mobile application controls are fully touch and adapted for a better mobile experience.





And ready, It’s that simple to download Fortnite officially on Android devicesbut remember that if your smartphone is not compatible, or you do not have a game console or PC gamer, you can also play Fortnite through cloud gaming services of GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming completely free.