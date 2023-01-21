How to download Roblox on your Windows PC, Xbox consoles, Android smartphone, and iOS iPhone

In Xataka Gaming We already told you about the Xbox Developer_Direct, which is the first direct video game of the year, and which promises to show us news about some titles such as ‘Redfall’ or ‘Forza Motosport’. The event will be this January 25 at 2:00 p.m.

On the other hand in Xataka Basics Mexico, we have already taught you some tricks regarding video games, for example: how to play in GeForce Now without the need for consoles. But today it’s time to teach you how to download roblox for almost any platform.

what is roblox

Roblox in essence, is a free, online and social multiplayer game where players can create their own worlds and share them for other users to try. Roblox, it’s actually a metagame platformer more similar to ‘Dreams’ from the Media Molecule studio for PlayStation than to Minecraft itself, with which it is almost always compared.





How to download Roblox for PC, Xbox, Android and iOS

Roblox is currently available on various platforms where you can enjoy it, but before starting to play we must enter its official site and register for an account.

From this same page we can find the links to download form totally free, and on the platform that best suits us, the game of Roblox:

To download it simply go to the link and then press the download button Depending on the store you choose, in the case of the Amazon store, remember that the package to be downloaded will have to be installed manually on your Android smartphone.

This game is not available for PlayStation or Nintendo consoles.





And that’s it, it’s that simple you can start playing on robloxto create worlds it is necessary to download Roblox Studio, which is a separate tool from the game, but this is only necessary if you want to bring your own world to life within Roblox.