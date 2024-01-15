How to earn 2000 CUP with Etecsa International Recharge?

Etecsa launches international promotion with 25 GB, free WhatsApp and up to 2000 CUP. Know the details.

The Cuban Telecommunications Company’s offer is now applicable for those who receive recharge from abroad and it “promises” 25 GB + free WhatsApp 24 hours a day. Additionally, if certain conditions are met, the balance will amount to 2000 pesos.

“Have you received international recharges, plans or promos in the last 30 days? You can earn a 2000 cup balance if you acquire between 500 and 1250 cups through international distributors. Promo is valid from 11th to 17th March”, he tweeted Thursday.

But, the company received complaints from Facebook. “This is a scam because I received that recharge and 2 thousand pesos balance, neither forward nor backward,” wrote a user named Sulamis Lobaina.

Etecsa clarifies that to receive the 2000 CUP bonus in the new international recharge offer, it is necessary to have received an international recharge, plan or promotion in the last 30 days.

How to earn 2000 pesos balance with the new Etecsa recharge?

In fact, with the Cuban company’s second international promotion in the month of March, every prepaid customer will receive a recharge from outside – Equal to or greater than 500 cups and not exceeding 1,250 cups – You will enjoy an additional bonus of 25 GB (for all networks) and free WhatsApp (24 hours a day).

However, the entity clarifies that “If the customer has received: Recharges, Plans, or International promotions in the last 30 days, they will earn 2000 Cup balance which will be added to the recharge amount in their main balance.”

For example: a person who receives a recharge of 500 CUP (approximately 20 USD or EUR, depending on the exchange rate applied by Etecsa) and who has also received in the last 30 days: recharges, plans, or international promotions, 2000 Will win the cup.

Then, you will enjoy:

2500 CUP in your main balance (500 CUP + 2000CUP received from recharge).

25 GB Bonus (for all networks, valid for 30 days)

Free WhatsApp 24 hours a day (valid 30 days).

Another offer from ETECSA

The company has also continued another international promotion which started on March 4 and will end on March 31.

In this case, those who recharge between 500 CUP and 1250 CUP will receive a bonus of 14 GB (all networks) and unlimited internet (from 12:00 pm to 7:00 am) to consume in 30 days. will get. The customer will receive the recharge amount in his/her main balance, thereby extending the life cycle of his/her mobile line to 330 days.

Comments on Etecsa

As is usually the case with every Etecsa recharge, customer comments focus on several aspects:

Terrible internet connection conditions in Cuba

Lack of offers for those living on the island, whether in Cuban pesos or in MLC.

The exchange rate applied by Etecsa is 1 USD = 24 CUP.

What do you think about the international promotion of 25 GB, free WhatsApp and up to 2000 CUP as a gift from Etecsa?



