how to eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in inventory

No more delays like in previous weeks, Fortnite activated the new batch of weekly missions on this Tuesday, January 24. A new easy list to complete, but that challenges us to do different things like not winning games. So if we win any, that will not count for the mission.

A curiosity that also stands out thanks to the return of the bushes in the form of loot, which we will have to throw and hide in them to complete other of these missions, in addition to throwing objects of all kinds, or the usual passage through the creative mode in look for those 50,000 experience points.

But there is a challenge that stands out for its rarity, and complexity depending on the case, which is the one that reads as follows: Eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in inventory while standing. Or what is the same, get ready to kill someone in hand-to-hand combat… or not.

How to take out a player with no ranged weapons in inventory while standing in Fortnite

The latter is an important nuance, since we could not have any weapons in the inventory and kill an enemy with a vehicle. But here everything resides in not having ranged weaponsbut we can have potions, first aid kits… or a Shock Hammer.

The best option to solve the mission is for the opponent not to be too tough. If we see it feasible, we can start hitting him with any weapon until he is shaking, at that moment it will be time to throw all our weapons to the ground, which exposes us a lot to his shots, and finish him off melee.

The Shock Hammer can be a great option, the bad thing is that if it has more life than the one that the hammer removes, by moving the opponent away we give him the option to flee. So perhaps it is better to approach directly with our beaks, and try never to be in front of them and at the risk of taking a shot at point-blank range. Once eliminated with the collection tool, or knocked down in duos and squads and eliminating the partner or finishing him off in any way, we will have completed this curious mission.