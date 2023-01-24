How to eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in your inventory and on foot in Fortnite

With another week of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 comes another batch of challenges, and their Throw Down missions are hands down the weirdest yet. In addition to planting bushes, players are tasked with taking out a player without having a single ranged weapon in their inventory and while on foot. It’s certainly a tall order to pull off, though its XP reward may be too good to turn down. Here is everything you need to do to finish this weekly challenge in Fortnite.

How to eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in your inventory in Fortnite

To take out a player with no ranged weapons in your inventory, you must use only one of the two items to complete the quest. For one, you have the option of taking out a player with your pickaxe, but make sure there are no weapons or grenades in your inventory before doing so. We highly recommend those looking to earn a Pickaxe elimination to do so by simply following an opponent out of the Battle Bus to ensure they are unarmed when they land.

Alternatively, the other weapon that can be used during this challenge is the Shockwave Hammer, but use it wisely. Since you need to win the elimination on your feet, you shouldn’t bounce off the Shockwave Hammer directly before attacking an enemy with it. If you plan on using the Shockwave Hammer for the mission, it’s best to land at Faulty Splits first. The location will most likely carry the weapon on one of its roofs, so it should only take one match to earn the 16,000 XP challenge.

Just like in the past few weeks, you can also get a bonus of 42,000 XP when you complete three of the week’s challenges. The Throw Down questline offers five other challenges, including hiding in different bushes that you’ve thrown. As most veterans know, bushes cannot be picked up or moved on the Battle Royale map, though the new Big Bush Bomb allows players to plant a bush anywhere they want.

