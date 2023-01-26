How to enable flying in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft is a game about having the freedom to do whatever you want in your sandbox world made of blocks. You can go wherever you want, whenever you want, as long as you have the means to get there. However, walking everywhere and climbing stairs to areas you can’t get to can be slow. To speed things up, here’s how to enable flight in your Minecraft game.

How to set up fly in minecraft

Allowing free flight at any time in a basic version of Minecraft in Java or Bedrock Edition can only be done when the game is in creative mode. Fortunately, you can set the game to this mode at any time. After the world is created, you can set it in creative mode, or you can change it in the settings while playing the game. Also, you can write /creative game mode in the chat to use the command to change the game mode instantly.

Outside of Creative, the only way to fly in Minecraft naturally is with an Elytra. When you have this equipped, you can jump off high ledges and slide. If you have a firework in hand, you can light it behind you to propel yourself forward and into the air. There is no command to allow flying in Survival Mode.

If you are playing on a Minecraft server hosted by a different service, you can enable flying if you own the server and go to the configuration files and find the server settings. You will have to find the entrance to fly. Unfortunately, this can look different depending on the host service. Any changes you make to a server will cause the server to require an update for the changes to take effect.

