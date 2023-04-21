How to establish Pokémon Buddies in Pokémon GO and how to max out Friendship

The Pokemon Partners are a game mechanic Pokémon GO special. At our pokemon go guide We tell you everything you need to know about it, including how to maximize friendship:
What are Partner Pokémon in Pokémon GO?
The Pokémon Companion is a game mechanic in Pokémon GO that allows us to have a Pokémon of our choice walk with us around the map. To establish a Pokémon as a Partner Pokémon we must carry out the following steps:
These are all the possible foods that we can give themand its effects:
Food that we can give to a Pokémon Partner in Pokémon GO and its effects
|Type of food
|Effect
|Razz Berry
|Fill 2 servings of the hunger bar
|Latano Berry
|Fill 2 servings of the hunger bar
|Pinap Berry
|Fill 2 servings of the hunger bar
|Silver Pinap Berry
|Fill 2 servings of the hunger bar
|Golden Razz Berry
|Fill your hunger bar to the max.
|pokocho
|Fills the hunger bar to the maximum and allows you to win twice as many Hearts
Can level up friendship with our partner pokemon getting Hearts with the. Hearts are obtained by carrying out the following activities:
Actions we can take to win Hearts with our Partner Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Task
|what is there to do
|Effect
|Walk together
|Walking while the Pokémon accompanies us on the map
|1 Heart every 2 km
|Feed your Companion
|Throw food pieces at our Pokémon from the PLAY! option.
|1 Heart per piece of food
|Play together
|Petting the Pokémon within the PLAY!
|1 heart
|fight together
|The Partner Pokémon must be on a Battle team in a Trainer Battle, Gym Battle, or in a Raid
|1 Heart per Combat
|get a snapshot
|Take a photo of the Pokémon from the PLAY!
|1 heart
|visit a new place
|Spin the Photo Disc of a Pokéstop or Gym that we have not visited before while the Pokémon walks with us on the map
|1 heart
|bonuses
|By raising the level of Friendship, sometimes our Pokémon brings us souvenirs
|1 heart
If we feed him a pokocho, the daily limit of Hearts for some activities such as walking together, giving food or playing together will be doubledwhich allows us to get more Hearts that day.
All Friendship levels of our Partner Pokémon in Pokémon GO
Finally, getting Hearts we can raise the Friendship of the Partner Pokémon; each level of Friendship brings with it the following bonuses:
|Friendship Level
|hearts needed
|bonuses
|Buddy
|0
|None
|Good partner
|1-69
|Adventure partner
mood indicator
|Great Companion
|70-149
|help catch
find gifts
|excellent partner
|150-299
|find locations
find souvenirs
|Best mate
|300+
|pc booster
Best Companion Ribbon
Summarizing: Using a Partner Pokémon has as its main benefit the fact that we gain Candy of that Pokémon’s base form walking with him, which It comes in handy if we want to improve PCs of that particular pokemon or if we want the Candies to make it evolve. Other benefits are to use them in Combat, especially if they have the CP Boost active by being a Best Partner. That extra power can be decisive in certain fights.
Keep in mind that the rarer a pokemon (as a Legendary), will increase the distance needed to get Candies by walking with them, so the Pokochos can come in especially handy. Finally, know that we have until twenty partner Pokémon changes per dayand We can only walk with one Pokémon Partner at a time.
In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with many other aspects of the game, such as how to redeem promotional codes or how to change our nickname.