How to establish Pokémon Buddies in Pokémon GO and how to max out Friendship

The Pokemon Partners are a game mechanic Pokémon GO special. At our pokemon go guide We tell you everything you need to know about it, including how to maximize friendship:

What are Partner Pokémon in Pokémon GO?

The Pokémon Companion is a game mechanic in Pokémon GO that allows us to have a Pokémon of our choice walk with us around the map. To establish a Pokémon as a Partner Pokémon we must carry out the following steps:

On the world map, we touch the icon next to our avatar. We choose which Pokémon from among all the ones we have at that moment we want to be our Partner Pokémon. Once selected, we click on PLAY!, and we feed him objects such as berries until his happiness bar is at its maximum.

We play with a Dragonite that we have established as a Companion and we feed it so that it accompanies us around the map

These are all the possible foods that we can give themand its effects:

Food that we can give to a Pokémon Partner in Pokémon GO and its effects

Type of food Effect Razz Berry Fill 2 servings of the hunger bar Latano Berry Fill 2 servings of the hunger bar Pinap Berry Fill 2 servings of the hunger bar Silver Pinap Berry Fill 2 servings of the hunger bar Golden Razz Berry Fill your hunger bar to the max. pokocho Fills the hunger bar to the maximum and allows you to win twice as many Hearts

Can level up friendship with our partner pokemon getting Hearts with the. Hearts are obtained by carrying out the following activities:

Actions we can take to win Hearts with our Partner Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Task what is there to do Effect Walk together Walking while the Pokémon accompanies us on the map 1 Heart every 2 km Feed your Companion Throw food pieces at our Pokémon from the PLAY! option. 1 Heart per piece of food Play together Petting the Pokémon within the PLAY! 1 heart fight together The Partner Pokémon must be on a Battle team in a Trainer Battle, Gym Battle, or in a Raid 1 Heart per Combat get a snapshot Take a photo of the Pokémon from the PLAY! 1 heart visit a new place Spin the Photo Disc of a Pokéstop or Gym that we have not visited before while the Pokémon walks with us on the map 1 heart bonuses By raising the level of Friendship, sometimes our Pokémon brings us souvenirs 1 heart

If we feed him a pokocho, the daily limit of Hearts for some activities such as walking together, giving food or playing together will be doubledwhich allows us to get more Hearts that day.

All Friendship levels of our Partner Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Finally, getting Hearts we can raise the Friendship of the Partner Pokémon; each level of Friendship brings with it the following bonuses:

Friendship Level hearts needed bonuses Buddy 0 None Good partner 1-69 Adventure partner

mood indicator Great Companion 70-149 help catch

find gifts excellent partner 150-299 find locations

find souvenirs Best mate 300+ pc booster

Best Companion Ribbon

Summarizing: Using a Partner Pokémon has as its main benefit the fact that we gain Candy of that Pokémon’s base form walking with him, which It comes in handy if we want to improve PCs of that particular pokemon or if we want the Candies to make it evolve. Other benefits are to use them in Combat, especially if they have the CP Boost active by being a Best Partner. That extra power can be decisive in certain fights.

We walked with an Espeon as a Partner Pokémon

Keep in mind that the rarer a pokemon (as a Legendary), will increase the distance needed to get Candies by walking with them, so the Pokochos can come in especially handy. Finally, know that we have until twenty partner Pokémon changes per dayand We can only walk with one Pokémon Partner at a time.

