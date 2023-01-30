How to find a Lesser Fortress in Minecraft 1.19

The world of Minecraft is vast and full of dangerous places. However, a Nether Fortress is arguably the most notorious area known to send chills down most players. Located deep within the Nether Realm, a Nether fortress is home to the skeletons of the Blazes and Wither, two ruthless and terrifying creatures. However, many players would like to travel to the Nether Fortress and explore the area. Therefore, we have put together a guide that explains how to find a nether fortress in Minecraft 1.19.

How to get to the Nether Fortress in Minecraft 1.19

The best way to find a Nether Fortress in Minecraft is by following the X or Y axis. Although not confirmed, Nether Fortress generally spawns in positive quadrants of a Minecraft world; therefore, it is recommended to follow the positive X or Y axis. If you are not sure how this can be done, simply launch the debugging screen in Java Edition or turn on coordinate settings in Bedrock Edition. This will allow you to see all three axes and their values.

Note that a lower strength will generally be found in positive quadrants, which you should be able to find using the values ​​shown. Once you’re ready for a ride, stay in one direction and look around you, don’t just move in a straight line. Using this, you should be able to locate a Nether Stronghold quite comfortably.

Alternatively, you can use a command to pinpoint the location of a Lower Fortress. However, make sure your Minecraft world has cheats enabled to use the command. If you have it enabled, go to the Nether Realm and enter the command “/locate minecraft structure: fortress”. This will display the exact coordinates of the nearest Nether Fortress, and you will teleport directly to the location by right-clicking on the coordinates.

