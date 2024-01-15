How to find old messages on WhatsApp in a very simple way

WhatsApp helps users find messages through date filters. (AP)

Thanks for a feature, find messages nowWhatsApp is very simple. The application has a tool that allows you to filter content by date and which helps to make queries more direct.

This option allows you to search not only text, but also multimedia files that have been sent with attached text.It will also be available in web version In mobile application. So you can take advantage of it in many ways.

You must have the app updated to access this function. Something that can be verified by going to the Google Play Store or App Store and searching for the application, where it will appear whether the update process is necessary or whether the latest version is being used.

The search filter allows you to select only a day, not a time range. (Target)

To use this feature and find specific messages in a chat, you need to follow the following steps in the web version or mobile application:

Open WhatsApp. Go to the chat in which we want to find content on WhatsApp. Click on profile photo. A search box will appear below the user information. Click there. The search engine will open and a calendar icon will appear in the upper right corner. Pressing it will activate the function. We have to choose the date on which the content we are looking for was sent and next to that we add the keywords to search for it in the chat.

Once these steps are completed, WhatsApp will search chats for the selected date and display messages that match the search criteria. This feature is especially useful for those times when we need to remember a specific conversation or find an important message among thousands of others that we have already sent.

Despite being an option that makes searching in chat easier, Please note that it is not currently possible to set a range of days for searches.Therefore it is important to remember the exact date of the message we are looking for.

If you are not sure about the exact date of the message, we can try temporary dates or search only by text without using the calendar.

In the version, the process is the same, the only difference is that when you are in a chat in the browser, a search icon appears directly in the profile bar, without the need to enter user information.

This tool can be used in group chats as well as individual chats. (efe)

WhatsApp announced an update to its function of pinning messages to chats and groups for any user. This function allows you to highlight important information, facilitating its quick and efficient access in both group chats and individual conversations.

The messages that can be pinned are text, polls, images and emojis, and all of them are protected through end-to-end encryption.

