How to fix ‘Log out successfully’ error when logging into Fortnite

So here is a new strange bug that is happening in Fortnite. When players try to log in to the servers they get hit ‘Logout successful’ message. Of course, this isn’t supposed to happen, so you’re probably wondering how to fix this so you can get those Victory Royales back to work.

What is the ‘Logout successful’ message?

This message is clearly intended to let you know that you have successfully disconnected from the Fortnite servers, and typically appears when players choose to manually log out, or the game has timed out its connection to the servers due to inactivity.

Of course, when you try to log in, you shouldn’t get this error message, so what’s the problem?

Fortnite ‘successfully closed’ when logging in by mistake, explained

First of all, it is worth noting that this is not a problem on your part. The Fortnite Status Twitter account has already acknowledged the bug and is currently investigating it on their end.

We are currently investigating an issue with some players receiving a “Logout Successful” message when attempting to log into Fortnite.

We’ll let you know when we have more details. pic.twitter.com/d8EUsS1OcY

— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 18, 2023

This means that the error message you get when you log in is, in fact, a server-side bug, so you’ll just have to sit back and wait until Epic Games fixes it. You can track your progress on the Epic Games Services Status page or on the Fortnite Known Issues Trello board.

With bugs like this, Epic Games tends to be pretty quick to fix them so players can log back into Fortnite and enjoy the battle royale goodness that awaits them.

If you see that the error has been resolved by Epic but you still see it, try closing the Fortnite app completely and then reloading it. Sometimes you need to do this to “reset” your connection to the servers and avoid these annoying problems.

It’s annoying, we know, but at least you know it’s not a problem you have to fix on your end. In that sense, it’s very similar to the “Epic Service Queue Check” error that can sometimes crop up after some server downtime, or out of the blue when things don’t go as planned at the end of Epic.

That’s all you need to know about How to fix the “logout successful” error when logging into Fortnite. For more information on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

