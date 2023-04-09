How to get a Sun Stone in Pokémon Go

The Sun Stone item in Pokemon Go it can help trainers evolve certain Pokemon into their final forms. This is how you can get a sun stone in the game and which Pokemon can evolve using them.

In Pokemon Go, finding certain items simply depends on chance, which is also the case with the Sun Stone.

Still, if you’re trying to find a sun stone that will allow you to evolve Cottonee, Gloom, Lilligant, or Helioptile into their final forms in-game, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got the details on how to make finding one as easy as possible. as easy as possible.

pokemon company

How to get a Sun Stone

Sun Stones can only be acquired spinning PokéStops and Gyms (and occasionally as field research rewards). With a measly 1% reward rate, getting one of these stones is quite a difficult task.

To make matters worse, the Sun Stone drops alongside other evolution items in the game, meaning your chances of getting one are even slimmer as you could end up with a different item instead.

These are our tips to get a sun stone quickly:

spin so many pokéstops and gyms As you can.

and As you can. Visit a popular area where there are many PokeStops allowing you to maximize the amount you can spin in a short amount of time.

allowing you to maximize the amount you can spin in a short amount of time. In the 7 day streak from your daily bonus PokéStops, you will receive a special evolution item. If you’re lucky, it could be the Sun Stone!

from your daily bonus PokéStops, you will receive a special evolution item. If you’re lucky, it could be the Sun Stone! sometimes there is event-exclusive field research tasks that reward with evolution items like the Solar Stone

While obtaining a sunstone is not the easiest process in the world, with a little time and patience, you will be rewarded.

pokemon company You will need a Sun Stone to get a Bellossom in Pokémon Go!

All Pokémon that evolve with a Solar Stone in Pokémon Go

These are the Pokémon that need a Solar Stone to evolve in the game:

Fortunately, there aren’t many Pokemon that need a Sun Stone to evolve, so you won’t need to find too many rare evolution items to get them all.

Remember that each Pokemon will also require a certain amount of Candy to evolve, and Gloom will require a bit more to evolve into Bellossom than the rest.

How to evolve Pokémon with Sun Stone

To evolve your chosen Pokemon with a Sun Stone once you’ve met the above requirements, all you need to do is follow these steps:

In the Pokémon Go app, click the pokeball icon displayed at the bottom center of the screen.

displayed at the bottom center of the screen. A menu will open. Choose ‘ Pokemon ‘ to open your Pokédex.

‘ to open your Pokédex. Find the creature you would like to evolve and select it.

In the next window, you will see ‘ Evolve‘ if you meet the requirements. Select that.

That’s all! Your Pokémon will now use the Sun Stone to evolve, and your new evolution will be ready to use in battle.