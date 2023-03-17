eevee It’s one of the Pokemon favorite of all fans of the franchise, even managing to position itself as the second face of this along with Pikachu, as we can confirm with the titles let’s go.

Thus, it is not surprising that many want to get this pocket monster in their team in Pokémon GO, as well as its many evolutions.

That is why today we will tell you how to get to Jolteon, Vaporeon, Glaceon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Umbreon, Espeon and Sylveonboth through a simple trick and the “natural” way to transform them into the one you want.

How to get all the evolutions of Eevee in Pokémon GO?

In order to evolve into Eeveewhichever method you use, you must first put together 25 Candies of the named Pokémon. With this in mind, we will first explain the “easy” way to get the variation you are looking for.

This is that, after capturing the adorable little brown monster, you must change its name to one of these:

Pyro –Flareon

rainer – Vaporeon

Sparky –Jolteon

Sakura – Espeon

size –Umbreon

Linnea –Leafeon

rhea –Glaceon

Kira –Sylveon

Then, it will be enough that you evolve to your eevee to get the transformation you want.

Pokémon GO: Review how to evolve Eevee into Flareon, Jolteon or Vaporeon

while technically Flareon, Jolteon and Vaporeon are the easiest evolutions to get in the game for phones, there is a little trick: you will only have to get the 25 Candies and press “Evolve” to get one of these three, but randomly.

It is impossible to choose which one you want specifically, so at least in this case, it is preferable to perform the trick of renaming it. Luck!

So you can get Flareon, Jolteon or Vaporeon. Credits: The Pokemon Company

Pokémon GO: Review how to evolve Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon

The other evolutions do have specific requirements to achieve them. In this sense, to get Umbreon or Espeon you must first put eevee as your Buddy and walk 10 kilometers. Then you will have to:

Espeon: evolve to eevee during the day.

Umbreon: evolve to eevee overnight.

Evolve your Eevee to Umbreon or Espeon. Credits: The Pokemon Company

Pokémon GO: Review how to evolve Eevee into Glaceon or Leafeon

If you want to evolve Eevee in Leafeon or Glaceonyou will have to buy a Bait Module within the in-game store and follow these instructions:

Leafeon: put a Mossy Bait Module at a PokéStop and evolve it while you are within its range.

Glaceon: put a Glaze Bait Module at a PokéStop and evolve it while you are within its range.

Although the Bait Modules they cost 180 Pokécoins in the shop, you can also get them as a reward in some Investigations.

What is your favorite Eevee evolution? Credits: The Pokemon Company

Pokémon GO: Review how to evolve Eevee into Sylveon

to get our Pokemon favorite, sylveonyou will have to put eevee like your partner. However, unlike Umbreon and Espeon, here you don’t have to walk to get the evolution, but rather win 70 hearts.

As you know, there are many different ways to acquire them, such as feeding your Pokémon, playing or fighting together, taking photos, walking or visiting new places. However, there is a daily limit to how many you can receive, so it may take some time.