From a few days ago and until next April 10 we have available the event of spring blooms in Pokémon GO, and with it a lot of bonuses, rewards and challenges.

One of the most outstanding challenges, and one that you will surely want to do in the Pokémon GO Spring Bloom event, is the collection challenge to obtain rewards such as experience points, star dust, and a lucky egg.

And to overcome this collection challenge in the Pokémon GO event we are going to have to evolve a new creature that has just been released, and that is what we are going in this guide.

So on the one hand we are going to tell you how to get Cutiefly and evolve it into Pokémon GOand incidentally also how to complete the complete collection challenge of Spring Blooms.

VIDEO Pokémon GO – Season of Light

How to get and evolve Cutiefly in Pokémon Go and how to complete the Spring Bloom Collection Challenge

To complete the Blooming Spring Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO, you need to catch the following creatures:

Whismur

bunnelby

Buneary flower crown

Marill

eevee cherry blossoms

Pikachu cherry blossoms

cutiefly

In addition to the above, we must also evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee, Bunnelby into Diggersby, and Buneary into Lopunny.

And this is how you can evolve these creatures

To evolve Cutiefly in Ribombee you must collect 50 Cutiefly candies and go to Cutiefly’s profile to activate the process.

To evolve Bunnelby into Diggersby you will need 50 Bunnelby candies.

And finally, to evolve Bunnelby into Diggersby, you will need 50 Bunnelby candies.

All these creatures appear in the wild during the event quite a few times so you won’t have any problem capturing them.

Obviously, you can always use the relevant lures or incense to enhance their appearance, but we already tell you that they appear quite regularly.

Cutiefly also spawns in 1-star raids during the event.

It is also one of those creatures that appear when hatching the 2 km eggs during the event.

If you want to get Ribombee, it cannot be obtained in the wild, therefore you will need to evolve Cutiefly with 50 Cutiefly candies.

To get these candies is very simple and you can put Cutiefly as a partner and walk with him so that he gives you candies for each kilometer traveled.

Or use the relevant berries, even the silver ones, to double the amount of candy you can get.

Do you usually play Pokémon Go? Here are other Pokémon Go guides: get free remote raid passes, free April 2022 codes, How mega evolutions, mega levels and mega raids work, How to activate 60 and 120 fps in Pokémon GO.

We also explain how to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home, the best creatures for the Super Ball League, and the essential table of Pokémon types for all games.