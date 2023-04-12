how to get attack on titan 3d maneuvering gear and lightning spears

The new update 24.20 of Fortnite has brought with it a handful of novelties that we could summarize in a simple computation of six words: the crossover with Attack on Titan. And I’m not just talking about the skins that have finally arrived at the battle royale, among which we find those of Eten, Mikasa and Levibut to a specific object that has landed in the game because of this collaboration and that promises to greatly energize the games. You read it in the headline: I’m talking about the three-dimensional maneuvering team.

If you’ve seen the series, you already know what it’s about. But if you have not, it is enough that you know that it is an object that will allow you to swing at full speed across the Fortnite map as could already be done with other previous items, such as Spider-Man’s web launcher. Be that as it may, and taking into account that it is an object that must be tested yes or yes to get the most out of this crossover, then I will tell you where exactly you can find it.

Location of the Attack on Titan 3D maneuvering team and lightning spears in Fortnite

As with the objects from other collaborations that have been arriving in the game in the past, we can find this Attack on Titan item in different locations, so it will not be very difficult to get one in the games:

First of all, you can find it directly on the ground 1️⃣

1️⃣ It will also appear in chests that you open in the games 2️⃣

2️⃣ You can also get them inside the basement of Eren Yeager’s family 3️⃣

3️⃣ I remind you that in these locations also you can find the lightning spears ❗

❗ Next, I leave you with the location of the latter in case you want to go visit it for yourselves

Once you have acquired the three-dimensional maneuvering equipment, you will have the ability to swing around the map like crazy in search of your next victim.